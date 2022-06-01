Which Penn State player made Mel Kiper's first 2023 NFL Draft big board? Beaver Stadium prepped for Topgolf: Newsstand

Topgolf is coming to Penn State and Beaver Stadium. Photo courtesy of Penn State Football via Twitter.

Welcome to June, Penn State football fans. News, notes, and updates on the Lions for the first day of the month include the first 2023 NFL Draft big board and positional breakdown from ESPN analyst Mel Kiper plus a look at the Topgolf setup at Beaver Stadium for this weekend.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about PSU and college athletics on Wednesday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with an extremely early look at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kiper released his top-25 board and also positional rankings on Tuesday. Only one Penn State player, Joey Porter Jr., made either. He was ranked as the No. 6 corner entering the summer. It’s also worth noting that former Nittany Lion Will Levis, who is now of course at Kentucky, checked in as the No. 22 player overall and No. 5 quarterback.

“Levis, who transferred to Kentucky from Penn State, made some “wow” throws last season,” Kiper writes. “He has a powerful arm, though he needs to be more precise.

“He threw too many picks, trying to force a few too many into tight windows. Levis also can beat defenses with his legs; he had four rushing scores in the win over Louisville. Consistency is an issue, but Levis’ traits are intriguing.”

In other news, Beaver Stadium is all but ready to host the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour June 2-5. The official Penn State football Twitter account shared pictures of the setup, which sees stalls set up above the stadium’s south end zone.

Prices to participate vary based on time and day. Click here for more information.

Finally, for this section, Penn State continues to sit inside the top-10 of the On3 Consensus Team Rankings for the Class of 2023. The latest update sees the Nittany Lions at No. 8.

Headlines of the day

How Joey Porter Jr. can make history at Penn State: Wogenrich, SI

Penn State cracks Athlon Sports preseason Top 25: Bauer, BWI

Nick Singleton returns home as Penn State teammates sing his praises: Scarcella, Reading Eagle

Penn State hosts critical official visit this weekend: BWI Daily: Carr, BWI

Is there a clear-cut expectation for PSU football in 2022?: Mangum, Victory Bell Rings

2022 Nittany Lions Season Preview and Prediction: Athlon Sports

What is the biggest question facing the Penn State receivers room entering the summer?: Pickel, BWI

Dom DeLuca: The Remarkable Story Behind the Penn State Linebacker Who Had Two Interceptions in the Blue-White Game: Poorman, Statecollege.com

PSU moving quickly with Texas WR Anthony Evans: Snyder, BWI

Quote of the day

“When I first got here, I can say that the game was speeding, so I felt like I was trying to rush everything. But being here over time, it’s definitely slowed down. It gives your mind time to think. You don’t have to worry about rushing.”

—PSU receiver Harrison ‘Tre’ Wallace on the changes between year one and year two with the Lions.