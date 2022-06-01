ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star CB Avieon Terrell is set to take another visit to Clemson

By Jeremy Johnson about 6 hours
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell has been on Clemson’s campus more than he can count. The No. 269 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings for the class of 2023 watched his brother A.J. Terrell star for the Tigers for three years.

Clemson began recruiting the younger Terrell when he was a high school freshman. There are many trips between then and now.

Terrell will make another trip to Clemson on Wednesday for Dabo Swinney’s camp. He doesn’t plan to workout but being back on campus gives Terrell another opportunity to take a peek at one of his potential landing spots. Clemson made Terrell’s top five schools which he revealed in late April.

“I’m looking at that family atmosphere,” Terrell said. “I’ve but up there so much, I’m just to get ready back up there.”

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Clemson as the leader for the four-star cornerback at the moment. The Tigers have a 42.4% chance of landing Terrell.

Clemson landed a cornerback commit in May. Terrell already has a relationship with Clemson’s latest commit Alpharetta (Ga.) Saint Franicis cornebrack Branden Strozier. Terrell and Strozier train together in the offseason.

Terrell has been watching Strozier for a while and knows the kind of player the Saint Francis star is.

“That’s my brother,” Terrell said. “He’s always been a dog to me. He’s long and I really like Branden. I wouldn’t mind teaming up with him.”

Since Terrell announced his top five of Auburn, Clemson, Michigan State, Kentucky and Texas A&M, Terrell says he’s been focused on building bonds with all five.

He hasn’t set his official visits yet and it is possible that they come during the season.

“I’ve just been talking to all my top five schools and trying to get the official visits working,” Terrell said.

