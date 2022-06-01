ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame hosting over 100 recruits for first evaluation camp of June

By Mike Singer about 6 hours
 2 days ago

The first camp season in the Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame begins Wednesday late afternoon. Blue & Gold has the rundown.

theScore

Brian Kelly: Differences with Notre Dame administration played role in exit

LSU head coach Brian Kelly explained that fundamental differences with Notre Dame's administration played a role in his departure from the school. "I just think we were at a different place," Kelly said on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Wednesday. "The administration felt like they were in a position where they had done what they needed to do. I felt there was more that needed to be done, and I was fine with that decision."
BATON ROUGE, LA
harborcountry-news.com

Four New Buffalo basketball players headed to the next level

NEW BUFFALO — Four New Buffalo High School seniors are planning to play college basketball. And three of them are set to continue to be teammates. Markvell Shaw, Zack Forker and Anthony Anderson all signed letters on May 26 signaling their intent to attend the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point at Marshfield. Fellow senior Jeremiah Mitchell is signed up to play ball at Southwestern Michigan College.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Cubs games and event parking goes cashless

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Parking at Four Winds Field for all South Bend Cubs home games and local events will now be cashless, effective Tuesday. Current parking rates for a South Bend Cubs home game is $8 per space, and prices for special events or shows will vary. All major...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Nitro Circus coming to Four Winds Field on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nitro Circus, the high-flying-action motor sports stunt show, is coming to South Bend and debuting a brand new show at Four Winds Field on Thursday. South Bend is the first stop of their new tour, Nitro Circus: Good, Bad & Rad presented by A SHOC.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Trine, Parkview unveil plans for land at I-69 and Union Chapel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Trine University is in the process of expanding its College of Health Professions and a big key to that will be the construction of an academic building on Fort Wayne’s north side. Thursday morning, Trine announced it has partnered with Parkview Health as it prepares...
FORT WAYNE, IN
parkview.com

A Parkview Heart Institute staple steps into retirement

After more than 45 years of service, Doug Martin, RN, MBA, is retiring from Parkview Heart Institute. We invited him to reflect on the early days of his career, the changes he’s welcomed over the years and how he’s feeling as he reflects on his professional accomplishments. I...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Major construction project set to start in South Bend

Another major construction project is set to start on South Bend’s south side…. Starting on or after Monday, June 6, portions of Ireland Road and Fellows Street will be closed for bridge deck overlay projects on the U.S. 20/31 bypass. Ireland will be blocked between Locust and Linden Roads....
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Record Show cancelled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Record Show, which was scheduled to occur on June 12, has been cancelled, according to the show organizers. The cancellation stems from double-booking of the shows intended location; The Ramada Hotel in South Bend. Show organizer, Jeremy Bonfiglio that they were not informed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

State Trooper from Huntington County Retiring after 25 Years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne is announcing that Master Trooper Jamie Hotchkiss, soon to be a 25 year veteran of the Indiana State Police, is retiring from the Department. Hotchkiss, a lifelong resident in Huntington County, is a 1991 graduate of Huntington...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Brook Pointe Inn Gets Local OK For Alcohol Permit

Brook Pointe Inn in Syracuse will be offering alcohol at the hotel in the future after the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Kosciusko County approved a new license for it on Thursday. The new beer, wine and liquor license for Brook Pointe Holdings Inc., 4906 E. CR 1200N, Syracuse, doing business...
SYRACUSE, IN
abc57.com

The River: The Eric McGinnis murder

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- On May 17, 1991 a 16-year-old Benton Harbor High School student named Eric McGinnis was dropped off at a teen dance spot in downtown St. Joseph, Michigan by his father for a night of fun. Five days later, Eric’s bloated body was found floating in the...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Gas prices hit record high in Indiana

The United States Coast Guard is reminding everyone to be safe if they’re planning a trip to the lake this summer. Indiana State Fair shares lineup for first wave of Free Stage concerts. Updated: 40 minutes ago. The Indiana State Fair announced Wednesday the first wave of concerts as...
abc57.com

Lane restrictions on Bremen Highway June 3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Drivers should expect lane restrictions and slowed traffic along a stretch of Bremen Highway on Friday. Crews will conduct preventative maintenance on the highway between Dragoon Trail and Ireland Road throughout the morning. Maintenance should be complete by late morning or early afternoon. Traffic will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wbiw.com

Fraudulent Northeast Indiana Real Estate Investment Scheme leads to six felony convictions

INDIANAPOLIS – Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced the conviction of Earl D. Miller following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Prosecution Assistance Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Miller, a former resident of Middlebury, Indiana, was convicted of multiple felony charges. “Thanks to the vigilance...
