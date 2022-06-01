Notre Dame hosting over 100 recruits for first evaluation camp of June

LSU head coach Brian Kelly explained that fundamental differences with Notre Dame's administration played a role in his departure from the school. "I just think we were at a different place," Kelly said on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Wednesday. "The administration felt like they were in a position where they had done what they needed to do. I felt there was more that needed to be done, and I was fine with that decision."

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO