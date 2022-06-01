Notre Dame hosting over 100 recruits for first evaluation camp of June
The first camp season in the Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame begins Wednesday late afternoon. Blue & Gold has the rundown.
The first camp season in the Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame begins Wednesday late afternoon. Blue & Gold has the rundown.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0