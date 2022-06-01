Georgia Bulldogs countdown to kickoff: 94 days

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29), Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the Duke’s Mayo Classic against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC., on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

I found an interesting stat looking for the number ’94’ to pop up in Georgia Bulldogs history and lore for this piece. It doesn’t show up often.

Georgia doesn’t even have a number 94 listed on its current roster. This one was tough.

However, I did find the number 94 in one Georgia football stat for the 2021 season. And I found it again in 2020.

Georgia’s interception return yards leaders had exactly 94 yards in each season. That’s tied for the most during Kirby Smart’s career as Georgia’s head coach.

Quick – can you guess who they are without looking it up? The main image for this story gave it away for 2021, if you paid attention to that.

But what about 2020?

If Georgia’s INT return leader tops 94 yards in 2022, then the ‘rebuilding’ defense will have ‘reloaded’

The answers above were Christopher Smith (2021) and first-round NFL Draft pick Eric Stokes (2020).

Smith got the bulk of his yards (74) on Georgia’s lone touchdown against Clemson. The season-opening defensive clinic set the tone for Georgia’s vibe during the rest of its National Championship season.

Smith racked up his 94 yards on three picks. Stokes did it with four, and also scored two touchdowns in the process.

Can Kelee Ringo close the gap on Smith in 2022, or will he repeat as Georgia’s interception return yards leader?

A very specific, but entertaining competition to watch in Georgia’s secondary if you’re a nerd like me.

Remembering Quentin Moses

The first Georgia football jersey number that comes to mind when I think about 94 and the Bulldogs is the late defensive end, Quentin Moses.

Moses tragically passed away while trying to save two of his friends in a Monroe, Ga., house fire in February of 2017.

Not only is ‘Q’ top-10 in Georgia’s all-time sack list, he’s also second for the most tackles for loss in Bulldogs history. Only David Pollack had more. The Raiders drafted him in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Moses was an all-SEC freshman, all-conference, and an All-American at Georgia. He was also a three-time SEC All-Academic honoree. Moses represented Georgia on the AFCA Good Works Team, and as a SEC Community Service leader in 2006.

Quentin Moses was an incredible football player and human, and will always be remembered that way by the Dawgs who played with him.

KNOXVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 08: Will Thompson #58 of the Georgia Bulldogs holds up teammate Quentin Moses #94 after Moses sacked Rick Clausen of the Tennessee Volunteers October 8, 2005 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Bulldogs defeated the Vols 27-14. (Photo By Streeter Lecka)

