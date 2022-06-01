ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia Bulldogs countdown to kickoff: 94 days

By Wes Blankenship about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgOHl_0fwthuP400
Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29), Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the Duke’s Mayo Classic against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC., on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

I found an interesting stat looking for the number ’94’ to pop up in Georgia Bulldogs history and lore for this piece. It doesn’t show up often.

Georgia doesn’t even have a number 94 listed on its current roster. This one was tough.

However, I did find the number 94 in one Georgia football stat for the 2021 season. And I found it again in 2020.

Georgia’s interception return yards leaders had exactly 94 yards in each season. That’s tied for the most during Kirby Smart’s career as Georgia’s head coach.

Quick – can you guess who they are without looking it up? The main image for this story gave it away for 2021, if you paid attention to that.

But what about 2020?

If Georgia’s INT return leader tops 94 yards in 2022, then the ‘rebuilding’ defense will have ‘reloaded’

The answers above were Christopher Smith (2021) and first-round NFL Draft pick Eric Stokes (2020).

Smith got the bulk of his yards (74) on Georgia’s lone touchdown against Clemson. The season-opening defensive clinic set the tone for Georgia’s vibe during the rest of its National Championship season.

Smith racked up his 94 yards on three picks. Stokes did it with four, and also scored two touchdowns in the process.

Can Kelee Ringo close the gap on Smith in 2022, or will he repeat as Georgia’s interception return yards leader?

A very specific, but entertaining competition to watch in Georgia’s secondary if you’re a nerd like me.

Remembering Quentin Moses

The first Georgia football jersey number that comes to mind when I think about 94 and the Bulldogs is the late defensive end, Quentin Moses.

Moses tragically passed away while trying to save two of his friends in a Monroe, Ga., house fire in February of 2017.

Not only is ‘Q’ top-10 in Georgia’s all-time sack list, he’s also second for the most tackles for loss in Bulldogs history. Only David Pollack had more. The Raiders drafted him in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Moses was an all-SEC freshman, all-conference, and an All-American at Georgia. He was also a three-time SEC All-Academic honoree. Moses represented Georgia on the AFCA Good Works Team, and as a SEC Community Service leader in 2006.

Quentin Moses was an incredible football player and human, and will always be remembered that way by the Dawgs who played with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nJCA_0fwthuP400
KNOXVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 08: Will Thompson #58 of the Georgia Bulldogs holds up teammate Quentin Moses #94 after Moses sacked Rick Clausen of the Tennessee Volunteers October 8, 2005 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Bulldogs defeated the Vols 27-14. (Photo By Streeter Lecka)

Recent Countdown to Kickoff Stories

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek discusses SEC scheduling change

The SEC is considering some landmark changes at the conference’s annual meetings in Destin, Florida, and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek joined The Paul Finebaum Show to discuss one of the biggest. Among other things, the discussion regarding scheduling is one of the most interesting. Things will need to...
DESTIN, FL
On3.com

Oscar Delp's mother gives Georgia strong endorsement

How about a ringing endorsement from a family of a Georgia freshman sensation, Oscar Delp, ahead of one of the biggest visit weekends in recent memory? The Dawgs got just that on Friday night with official visitors pouring into town. Mary Delp, the mother of the current Georgia freshman tight...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

'We want him' Arch Manning mania has reached Athens

New Orleans (La.) Isadore Newman quarterback Arch Manning is making his rounds to college towns. Athens is the first stop as Manning is taking an official visit over the weekend. The town is still brimming in pride from Georgia’s first national championship since 1980. The fan base is like many...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
On3.com

Michigan football: Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter pass the torch in emotional farewell

LIVONIA, Mich. — Michigan broadcasters and legends Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf called their last game together in U-M’s Orange Bowl loss to Georgia in January. They officially passed the torch to new play-by-play man Doug Karsch and his partner, former Michigan All-American Jon Jansen, in an emotional farewell dinner at Laurel Manor in Livonia Thursday night.
LIVONIA, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
David Pollack
On3.com

John Calipari discusses good, bad from Kentucky fanbase

The 2021-2022 Kentucky basketball season was a showcase of the best and worst that the Wildcats have to offer. They emphatically rode all season long with a #2 seed in the NCAA Tournament that went 26-8. That was until a disastrous end to the year with an all-time upset loss to #15 Saint Peter’s in the Round of 64. On Tuesday, John Calipari spoke on The Paul Finebaum Show at SEC Spring Meetings in Destin about how the fan reactions have changed over the years.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Countdown#Clemson#American Football#Dog
On3.com

Tommy White, four others choose to enter the transfer portal

After one of the most decorated freshman seasons in college baseball history, NC State slugger Tommy White appears headed elsewhere. White entered the transfer portal Thursday morning, ending over 24 hours of speculation about his future amidst rumors of a potential move to Florida State. White, who earned the nickname...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes won't face Penn State in White Out road game

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Transfer Portal: Who is left? On3 explores the top 100 ranked players who remain

The final day for players pull out of the NBA Draft and return to college, was yesterday. On3 explores the top players who are left uncommitted in the transfer portal. Isiaih Mosley just finished his third year at Missouri State. In 2021-22 he averaged 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and shot 42.7-percent from three. Mosley won first-team All-MVC last season.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
59K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy