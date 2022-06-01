Countdown to Alabama Football Fall Camp: 65 JC Latham

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne was careful with his words when asked to weigh in on Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s fiery comments about Nick Saban two weeks ago. Fisher called Saban a “narcissist” and “despicable” after Saban said Texas A&M bought every player in its top-ranked 2022 recruiting class. Fisher, who worked with Saban at LSU in the early 2000s, encouraged people to “dig into how God did his deal, you might find out about a guy who did a lot of things you don’t want to know.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO