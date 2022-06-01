ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countdown to Alabama Football Fall Camp: 65 JC Latham

By Jimmy Stein about 6 hours
(Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We continue the daily countdown to the kick off of Alabama Football's Fall Camp today discussing an emerging star, JC Latham.

Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: LSU fan offers Saban $5k to retire, Ryan Day says he needs $13M in annual NIL money to build a contender

Happy Friday, everyone. A young LSU fan managed to sneak into SEC Media Days this week in effort to bribe Nick Saban out of Tuscaloosa. Speaking at the Old Overton Golf Club in Vestavia Hills at the annual Nick’s Kids Foundation golf tournament on Thursday, Saban confirmed that he was approached while at SEC meetings in Destin, Florida, this week by someone – reportedly a high school junior – who offered him $5,000 to stop beating his LSU Tigers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ishmael Sopsher, former Alabama DL, reportedly enters the transfer portal again

Ishmael Sopsher, who left Alabama for Southern Cal, about a year ago, is on the move again. Sopsher, who came out of Amite High School in Louisiana as the No. 3 Louisiana recruit, No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 47 prospect overall nationally on the 247Sports Composite, is in the transfer portal again, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. That high ranking came with 22 scholarship offers but did not translate to playing time in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

USFL Football Games on TV Today (Friday, June 3)

Week 8 of the reinvented USFL's regular season features one game on Friday, June 3. A potential division winner will be in action to help kick things off in prime time. Week 8 also signals a change of scenery for the league, as the games will shift from Protective Stadium to historic Legion Field.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama AD on Jimbo Fisher’s comments: ‘We feel very good about our compliance’

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne was careful with his words when asked to weigh in on Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s fiery comments about Nick Saban two weeks ago. Fisher called Saban a “narcissist” and “despicable” after Saban said Texas A&M bought every player in its top-ranked 2022 recruiting class. Fisher, who worked with Saban at LSU in the early 2000s, encouraged people to “dig into how God did his deal, you might find out about a guy who did a lot of things you don’t want to know.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama proposes change to SEC transfer rules; will it pass?

The SEC is considering a change to its transfer rules this week at its annual spring meetings in Destin, Florida that would allow players greater freedom to move to another school within the conference. The change, which was proposed by the University of Alabama, would push the SEC’s intra-conference transfer...
DESTIN, FL
AL.com

15 most popular specialty license plates in Alabama

Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Shooting investigation at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: Birmingham police said the shooting is being investigated as a suicide. Birmingham police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited at this time. Get updates on this developing story on WVTM 13 News and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Project breaths new life into old Air Force base in Alabama

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former U.S. Air Force base in west Alabama will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote Traffic Tower Air Traffic Control Center, or RTC, the Selma Economic Development Authority announced Thursday. Advanced ATC Inc., an air traffic control academy based in Valdosta,...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Construction projects galore on UA campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa is quite active these days even though school is largely out for the summer. The reason is there are scores of major construction projects going on. If you take a drive through campus now chances are you’ll come across...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama gets $5 million federal grant for 120 miles of railway

An important 120-mile stretch of Alabama railway will be getting improvements, thanks to a $5 million federal grant. This morning the Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program. Nationally, the CRISI program is awarding $368 million to 46 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Birmingham halts construction projects ahead of The World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is temporarily suspending residential and commercial construction projects and permits ahead of The World Games in July. The short-term pause is to give law enforcement, city planning committees and transportation officials time to create a "safe, efficient navigation system" of the venues and their surrounding areas.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

MIDFIELD, AL
