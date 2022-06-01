ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Elite JUCO WR Malik Benson talks LSU interest ahead of official visit

By Billy Embody about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnmOS_0fwthsdc00
JUCO WR Malik Benson. (Hutchinson C.C.)

Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) wide receiver Malik Benson is one of the most sought after prospects in the nation and is set to begin a busy month.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ishmael Sopsher, former Alabama DL, reportedly enters the transfer portal again

Ishmael Sopsher, who left Alabama for Southern Cal, about a year ago, is on the move again. Sopsher, who came out of Amite High School in Louisiana as the No. 3 Louisiana recruit, No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 47 prospect overall nationally on the 247Sports Composite, is in the transfer portal again, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. That high ranking came with 22 scholarship offers but did not translate to playing time in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Offensive Outlook of the Tigers, Position Battles to Monitor

The Tigers offense has taken a step back over the last two seasons in Death Valley, struggling to find a balanced attack, but with a revamped coaching staff looking to utilize their resources, this new chapter of LSU football has a chance to be special. Reeling in a number of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Hutchinson, KS
Football
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Hutchinson, KS
College Sports
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
City
Baton Rouge, LA
studentprintz.com

USM NCAA Regional Predictions

Hunter Riggins shines, Southern Miss advances to semifinals after blanking FAU 5-0. It is an exciting time in Hattiesburg for an exciting ball club. The fans around Pete Taylor Park are the proof, with record-breaking attendance at tenth in the nation in average attendance. Finishing the season ranked eleventh in...
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Juco#Kan#American Football#College Football#Wr
KTBS

LHSAA votes to change definition of select schools

In a move that will shake up high school athletics in the ArkLaTex, the LHSAA Executive Committee voted to change the definition of select schools across the state. In a 16-5 vote the committee adopted Option 2 for the definition of a select school which includes any school with magnet components. Every school in Caddo Parish has magnet components which, by this definition, would classify each parish school as Select. Captain Shreve Athletic Director Todd Sharp confirmed to KTBS 3 Sports that Captain Shreve will fall under the Select category under this rule.
CADDO PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Brief incident at Mall of Louisiana sends some shoppers scurrying

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire alarm sounded at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday (June 2) evening, but officials later confirmed that neither smoke nor fire was found. Some shoppers were asked to leave certain areas of the mall shortly before 6 p.m., but representatives with St. George Fire confirmed that an investigation into the incident yielded no reason for concern.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Wide Open Eats

The Best NOLA Shrimp and Grits Spots According to a Local

Everyone knows Southerners love grits. Is a breakfast without grits even breakfast? We put grits with nearly everything or serve them all on their own. In the Lowcountry marshes of the Southern Coast, shrimp and grits have always been a beloved breakfast. However, It wasn't until 1985 when Chef Bill Neal, a self-taught cook in North Carolina, had his shrimp and grits recipe recognized in the New York Times that the dish gained national fame and ultimately made its way down to New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Louisiana's Cajun Boudin Trail

Fondly called "Cajun fast food," boudin is seasoned rice and pork stuffed into a sausage casing and steamed, smoked, or grilled. Easily one of the most unique foods found in Acadiana—otherwise known as South Louisiana—boudin has gone from being an obscure dish loved by locals and fastidious foodies to a country-wide phenomenon. Everyone wants boudin these days and it's easy to get with major brands like Manda and Savoie's distributing country-wide to supermarket chains like Safeway, Albertsons, and even Walmart. But the best way to enjoy authentic Cajun boudin is to go to the source.
LOUISIANA STATE
225batonrouge.com

New rooftop bar planned for Mid City

The Baton Rouge investor behind downtown’s The Main Lobby is planning another rooftop bar and lounge for Mid City, pending the Baton Rouge Planning Commission’s approval of a rezoning request for the property. Cornelius Quarels, who renovated and transformed the former Hound Dogs location last year, says he...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in New Orleans

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Former Denham Springs Albertsons sold for $3.7 million. Here are the plans for the space.

The former Albertsons building in Denham Springs has been sold for $3.7 million to a local investor. United Southern Rentals LLC bought the property at 402 S. Range Ave. from TBS, the developers of the building, in a deal that closed Tuesday, said Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Austin and Lauren Buckholtz, also of Saurage Rotenberg, represented the sellers.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
58K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy