ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Kyle Parker adds Oklahoma State to June official visit schedule

By Gerry Hamilton about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBdF9_0fwtheWg00
Lovejoy wideout Kyle Parker. (Sam Spiegelman - On3)

On3 4-star wide receiver Kyle Parker has added Oklahoma State to his June official visit schedule.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound playmaker that runs precise routes will visit Oklahoma State June 14-16. The visit to Stillwater will conclude a day before he heads to Louisville for an official visit June 17-19.

The trip to Louisville will not be the first for Parker, as the Cardinals have been all in since offering January 17.

Parker will conclude the month of June with an official visit to Texas June 24-26. Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion has been recruiting Parker since offering in October of 2021 while on staff at Pittsburgh.

The Longhorns currently have a commanding lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Parker has been a hit with college programs since his junior tape made its way to colleges. All 17 offers have come since October of 2021. That list includes 11 Power 5 offers with Oklahoma State and Utah being the latest in May.

Parker is the No. 649 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Parker was named 7-5A first-team district as a junior. He hauled in 47 passes for 790 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with being a factor in the return game.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Parker, TX
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Utah State
FanSided

Texas football must have home run visit with 5-Star David Hicks

This point of the recruitment of the elite five-star Katy-Paetow (TX) defensive lineman David Hicks is likely going to wind up being one of the most critical of any as it relates to the chances for Texas football to make a big impression on him and his camp. Texas hasn’t really set the pace in the race to land a commitment from Hicks at any point of his recruitment in the last year or so.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Parker
Person
Brennan Marion
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#Pittsburgh#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Cardinals#Longhorns
107.3 PopCrush

Three Restaurants All Claims To Be Oklahoma’s Oldest

Since we're technically on a kick of "oldest" things in Oklahoma today, it's only fair we talk about restaurants in the Sooner State. Keep in mind, as Oklahoma is young in terms of statehood, we don't have the rich history of New England and its 300-plus-year-old restaurants... but on the bright side, there are some old restaurants and eateries here, three of which all claim to be the oldest.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KVUE

Beto O'Rourke speaks with KVUE ahead of Austin appearance Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Austin Friday to speak on the recent Uvalde school shooting. O'Rourke will be appearing at the Asian American Resource Center at 5:30 p.m., where he is expected to discussion his vision for protecting children across the state and how he believes his opponent, Gov. Greg Abbott, has failed to do so over the past seven years.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
KOCO

Looking at rainfall totals after this week's storms in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has seen a lot of rain over the last few days, as some areas saw flooding Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 is gathering data about this week's storms. While the rainfall totals Wednesday were impressive, some places saw too much rain. The greatest rainfall totals were west along Interstate 40...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
newsakmi.com

How Two Queer-Owned Restaurant Groups Are Thriving in Oklahoma

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
KOCO

Oklahoma rodeo champ recovers after life-saving surgery

An Oklahoma rodeo champ is on the road to recovery after life-saving surgery. From roping horses to open-heart surgery, the champ had to replace part of his fast-growing heart. Kass Bittle, the open-heart patient, is fearless in the arena. "I pretty much just roped all my life. Just grew up...
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
58K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy