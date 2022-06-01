Kyle Parker adds Oklahoma State to June official visit schedule

Lovejoy wideout Kyle Parker. (Sam Spiegelman - On3)

On3 4-star wide receiver Kyle Parker has added Oklahoma State to his June official visit schedule.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound playmaker that runs precise routes will visit Oklahoma State June 14-16. The visit to Stillwater will conclude a day before he heads to Louisville for an official visit June 17-19.

The trip to Louisville will not be the first for Parker, as the Cardinals have been all in since offering January 17.

Parker will conclude the month of June with an official visit to Texas June 24-26. Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion has been recruiting Parker since offering in October of 2021 while on staff at Pittsburgh.

The Longhorns currently have a commanding lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Parker has been a hit with college programs since his junior tape made its way to colleges. All 17 offers have come since October of 2021. That list includes 11 Power 5 offers with Oklahoma State and Utah being the latest in May.

Parker is the No. 649 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Parker was named 7-5A first-team district as a junior. He hauled in 47 passes for 790 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with being a factor in the return game.