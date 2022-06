Founded in 1969, the Detroit title that first used the term ‘punk rock’ was daringly derisive but also often racist, sexist and homophobic – so why bring it back?. Every rock magazine likes to believe it is the centre of its culture, but Creem really was. It wasn’t just a magazine that covered rock music, or whose writers lived up to the cliches of the rock’n’roll lifestyle. It was a magazine with rock’n’roll in the very fabric of its building.

