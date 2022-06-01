ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demarcus Lawrence aiming to become Cowboys' sack leader in 2022

By Kevin Patra
Cover picture for the articleNo, Delilah didn't sneak in and slice off Demarcus Lawrence's dreadlocks. The Dallas Cowboys edge rusher ditched the dreads entering his ninth season. "Yeah, I had my fun with my dreads," Lawrence said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I started growing them when I entered the NFL, and they grew so...

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence made it clear he plans to lead the team in sacks this season. “Become the sack leader again,” Lawrence said of his goals, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I let a rookie show me up last year. . . . Shoutout to my boy, Micah, but restate my dominance. Let everybody know that I’m coming, how I feel, and the type of respect I’m going to demand when I step on that field.”
