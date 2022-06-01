Norfolk man arrested for probation violation, assault, resisting arrest
norfolkneradio.com
2 days ago
Norfolk Police were called to the 1000 block of Koenigstein Avenue early Tuesday afternoon for a physical disturbance. According to Captain Mike Bauer, the caller reported that 27-year-old Zachariah Andrews of Norfolk had physically...
A more than three hour standoff Thursday afternoon near 13th and D Street in Lincoln ended in the arrest of a 24 year old man. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik says Jesse Salamanca was wanted for firing shots into a house near Highway 34 and Northwest 27th Street last Saturday.
YORK – Irene Lira, 44, whose address has been listed in court documents as a variety of locations in York and York County, was wanted by local authorities as a warrant had been issued for her arrest. She was located and is now facing nine additional charges, including the delivery of methamphetamine.
(Council Bluffs) A Council Bluffs woman was arrested following a disturbance Thursday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Andrea Pixler was charged with Trespass – Refuse to Vacate, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 1st Offense, and Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gesture. The Sheriff’s...
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Koenigstein Ave. for a physical disturbance. NPD said that there was a report of a 27-year-old Norfolk man that had physically assaulted another male. Police said that they found the man when they arrived. The man...
SIOUX CITY -- A dispute between two homeless men near the Anderson Dance Pavilion ended with one of them jailed for stabbing the other in the face with a pair of scissors. The incident took place at approximately 5:36 a.m. Wednesday, when the two men had been sleeping near each other.
(Sioux City, IA) — A former Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff has been sentenced to up to four decades in prison on theft and burglary charges. Forty-three-year-old Aaron Leusink (LOO-sink) was accused of stealing prescription pain medication and other property from the evidence room at the sheriff’s department and from two pharmacies — as well as homes in the area. Leusink had over 16-hundred pills in his possession when he was arrested in the spring of 2020. Leusink, who pleaded guilty to eleven different charges, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for first-degree burglary, ten years for second-degree burglary, and five years for felonious misconduct in office — for a total of 40 years in prison. Eight other counts for burglary, theft and unlawful possession of prescription drugs will be served concurrently.
OMAHA, Neb. — Two men were injured in a reported shooting early Friday morning, Omaha police said. Officers arrived at the scene near 52nd and L streets around 1:30 a.m. They found two shooting victims and transported them to the hospital with serious injuries. Police believed the men were shot in the parking lot of a sports bar and were expected to survive.
Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez,26, and Victor Serrano-Carrillo,32, were identified by the Omaha Police Department as the victims in a shooting that took place at the Azul Bar on L Street early Friday morning around 1:30.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A standoff situation in central Lincoln ended with an arrest shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit, U.S. Marshals and Lincoln Police surrounded a house near 13th & D Streets for several hours Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 6 p.m.,...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A man has been taken into custody after a two-hour-long standoff with law enforcement in Lincoln, authorities say. Law enforcement found 24-year-old Jesse Salamanca hunkered down in a locked room, said Chief Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Houchin. Salamanca was taken into custody...
Norfolk Police responded to the report of a strangulation that occurred late Friday morning. The victim called to say a woman attacked her while at a residence in the 900 block of Park Avenue in Norfolk. Police saw the victim with visible marks on her neck from the attack. Police...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a high-speed crash in an Omaha neighborhood, lifesaving efforts by neighbors took a dramatic turn when one of the drivers fled the scene. Police have yet to release the identity of the man, who was pursued by citizens before police apprehended him several blocks away. Omaha police said the injured man who fled the scene was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.
SCHUYLER, Neb.-A 40-year-old Schuyler man is alive today thanks to the quick actions of a Schuyler police officer. Police said at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Schuyler Inn where a male subject was reported to be unconscious. Police said Officer Chris Baete was the first...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Police in Grand Island are searching for a gunman after a home was riddled with bullets. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday, in the 100 block of West 14th Street. According to Grand Island Police, an on duty officer was about five blocks from...
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Police Department is assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with a tactical situation involving a barricaded person, according to law enforcement. According to authorities, the person is wanted on felony warrants. The situation, located near 13th and D streets, involves SWAT, according to law enforcement,...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting at a south Omaha bar that left two men with non-life-threatening injuries. OPD reported Friday morning that a 32-year-old and 26-year-old were found injured when officers responded to a report of a shooting at Azul Bar, located near 52nd and L streets.
A FORMER PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO UP TO 40-YEARS IN PRISON ON THEFT AND BURGLARY CHARGES. 43-YEAR-OLD AARON LEUSINK HAD BEEN ACCUSED OF STEALING PRESCRIPTION DRUGS AND OTHER PROPERTY FROM PLACES INCLUDING THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT EVIDENCE ROOM AND TWO PHARMACIES; AND WAS IN POSSESSION OF OVER 1,600 PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION PILLS WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED ON APRIL 20TH OF 2020.
Comments / 0