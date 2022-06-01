ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

No Pseudonymity for Challenge to Maine Healthcare Worker Vaccine Mandate

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
Reason.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Plaintiffs are eight Maine healthcare workers and one individual healthcare provider who challenge an August 2021 change to Maine law that requires employees of designated Maine healthcare facilities to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Media Intervenors now seek an order unsealing the Plaintiffs' identities, arguing that the Plaintiffs...

reason.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Montana not following transgender birth certificate ruling

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — It's been a month since a Montana judge temporarily blocked enforcement of a state law that required transgender people to undergo surgery before they could change their gender on their birth certificate, and the state still isn't in compliance with the court order, the ACLU of Montana said.
MONTANA STATE
Fox News

Supreme Court sides with Arizona against death row inmates

The Supreme Court ruled against two Arizona death row inmates seeking release who tried to introduce evidence in federal court proceedings beyond what had been presented in state court. In a 6-3 decision, Justice Clarence Thomas pointed to federal statute and case law to support the conclusion that federal courts...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
Reason.com

A Former Public Defender Joins the Supreme Court

Libertarians can anticipate many future disagreements with the U.S. Supreme Court's newest confirmed justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson. But Jackson's record on criminal justice issues offers some cause for optimism. Consider Patterson v. United States, a 2013 case involving the arrest of an Occupy D.C. protester, Anthony Michael Patterson, for using...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Federal Court#Health Care#The Media Intervenors#The State Defendants
Reason.com

Thoughts on the Supreme Court's Reinstatement of the Preliminary Injunction Against the Texas Social Media Law

As Eugene Volokh notes, the Supreme Court today reinstated a trial court preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of Texas' social media law. This reverses a 2-1 Fifth Circuit court of appeals ruling lifting the injunction and ensures that the law cannot go into effect as the appeals process proceeds. Among other things, the law in question bars major social media sites like Facebook and Twitter from imposing almost any content-based restrictions on the material users are allowed to post on their sites.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

California Court Rules That Bees Are Fish

In the latest installment of a yearslong legal debate over whether bees are fish, a California appeals court has ruled that, for the purposes of the state's Endangered Species Act, they are. Environmentalists petitioned the California Fish and Game Commission to add four bumblebee species to the list of at-risk...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Reason.com

"Texas should not be required to seek preclearance from the federal courts before its laws go into effect"

Critics often accuse the Texas Attorney General of improper forum shopping--picking certain district courts in Texas where there are extremely high odds of drawing a specific judge. This criticism should be directed at Congress, which creates single-member districts. (Chief Justice Roberts made this point in his end-of-year message.) The Attorney General, like any other litigant, should select the forum that is best suited for his case. And forum shopping is rational. Moreover, it is unfair to criticize the judges who receive these forum-shopped cases. They do not have control over their dockets--unless the Chief Judge randomly takes a certain percentage of their cases, which does happen.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

A Few Orders, But Where Are the Opinions?

The Supreme Court issued orders today, denying certiorari in a raft of cases, temporarily staying the mandate of a Third Circuit decision in a Pennsylvania election dispute, denying a petition for a stay to prevent Texas legislators from having to testify in a voting rights suit, and (perhaps most notably) vacating the Fifth Circuit's stay of a district court order enjoining Texas's social media law, 5-4, in NetChoice, LLC v. Paxton (about which Eugene, Will, and Josh have posts below). Yet somewhat unusually for the day after Memorial Day, the Court issued no opinions.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

How Far Behind Is the Supreme Court?

The Supreme Court will issue opinions on Monday. This will be the first opinion day in June, and (as I noted on Tuesday) the Court has quite a few cases left to decide. The Court has yet to issue opinions in thirty-three of the cases argued this term, and there are only 14 potential decision days left before the July 4 holiday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Slippery Slope Arguments in History: 1886 Supreme Court

From Boyd v. United States (1886), an early case that read the Fourth and Fifth Amendments broadly, indeed more broadly than they have been read since:. As, therefore, suits for penalties and forfeitures incurred by the commission of offences against the law, are of this quasi-criminal nature, we think that they are within the reason of criminal proceedings for all the purposes of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution, and of that portion of the Fifth Amendment which declares that no person shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself; and we are further of opinion that a compulsory production of the private books and papers of the owner of goods sought to be forfeited in such a suit is compelling him to be a witness against himself, within the meaning of the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, and is the equivalent of a search and seizure—and an unreasonable search and seizure—within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment. Though the proceeding in question is divested of many of the aggravating incidents of actual search and seizure, yet, as before said, it contains their substance and essence, and effects their substantial purpose.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Law firm's employment agreements prompt D.C. bar ethics case

(Reuters) - The two founding partners of law firm Tully Rinckey were accused in a newly filed ethics case in Washington, D.C., of imposing anticompetitive provisions in employment agreements and placing unfair restrictions on departing lawyers. The Washington, D.C., bar's office of disciplinary counsel alleged in its ethics case, disclosed...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reason.com

No Falsehood, No Libel

From Neuman v. Global Security Solutions, Inc., decided today by Judge Denise Cote (S.D.N.Y.):. Phil Neuman has sued defendants Global Security Solutions, Inc. ("GSS") and Werner Hellmann …. Hellman, the owner of GSS, called Colin Connor, a business associate of Neuman's. The call was recorded. Hellman stated that he had been hired to investigate Neuman. Hellman explained that he had found "collected insurance commissions, unlicensed, [and] unregistered companies," and that Neuman had "a lot of history here of fraud."
LAW
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy