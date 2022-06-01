ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adorable and magical RPG Witchbrook gets new assets and they’re gorgeous

By Hope Bellingham
 2 days ago

Upcoming RPG Witchbrook has received some new assets today which show just how beautiful a pixel art game can be.

Developer Chucklefish - who previously helped to publish Stardew Valley - has released a number of new assets from the upcoming game including screenshots of what looks like a town center, a charming bridge, a plant shop, a cafe, and a classroom.

It’s not hard to see the appeal of this witchy RPG as these are some of the most gorgeous game assets we’ve ever seen. You can slide through the photos for yourself below as well as on the official Witchbrook website .

Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5CCy_0fwtVBKr00

(Image credit: Chucklefish)
Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZI7SX_0fwtVBKr00

(Image credit: Chucklefish)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdVhx_0fwtVBKr00

(Image credit: Chucklefish)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnPVe_0fwtVBKr00

(Image credit: Chucklefish)

If this is the first time you’re hearing about Witchbrook, here’s everything you need to know. Described as Stardew Valley meets Harry Potter, Witchbrook was first announced back in 2017 and has easily become one of our most highly anticipated titles in recent years.

In the game, players will enrole as a witch-in-training at Witchbrook college. Whilst there, students will develop their magical abilities by attending classes, completing assignments, and earning badges at the magical school. You won’t only be restricted to the school grounds though as players can also explore the town, forage for strange mushrooms, grow flora and fauna, and even challenge classmates to a broom race.

Speaking of classmates, there is also the option to make friends with all the NPCs you meet along the way and maybe even develop a romantic relationship with them. The Witchbrook cast is made up of a diverse group of people who each have their own hopes, dreams, and unique stories.

We don't have a firm release date for Witchbrook just yet, as its developer says it's "still brewing" but here's hoping we don't have to wait too much longer to enroll in Witchbrook College now.

Still not convinced to add Witchbrook to your wishlist? Find out 10 reasons why you should probably be excited about Witchbrook.

