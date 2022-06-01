Watch Out, It’s Moose Season in Maine

The polar bear is a hypercarnivorous bear species with a natural range that includes the Arctic Ocean, its neighboring waters, and surrounding land masses. It is the world’s largest bear species, with males weighing around 770 to 1500 pounds. Polar bears are closely related to brown bears, but their name means “Sea Bear” since they spend a lot of time near the coast, and they are also strong and adept swimmers who have been seen up to 100 miles from the nearest ice or land. But since the only icy nation in the United States is Alaska, many of us wonder if polar bears live in Alaska. We’ll find the answer to that in this article.
