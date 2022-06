man holding empty walletPhoto by Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash. Nashville is facing a very serious problem. Housing prices have more than doubled over the past ten years, in part due to over 400,000 new residents moving to the area. Currently, the median home cost in Nashville is over $341,000. And even that information is not really very accurate as any homes under $700,000 have many offers, according to Realtor Shane Tallant.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO