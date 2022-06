It's empty for now, but an opening is projected in a matter of weeks. When the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties cut the ribbon on its newly renovated Fairless Hills branch in April, the new fitness rooms, updated equipment, modernized locker rooms, and reinvigorated staff were all ready to go. The Fairless Hills pool still needed some work. And unfortunately, through no fault of the Y, its revival hasn’t been swimmingly successful.

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO