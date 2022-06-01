ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Reported ‘accidental shooting’ leaves two juveniles hurt

By ADAMS NEWS
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – FWPD officials say that a shooting left two juveniles with injuries Tuesday afternoon. Police and medics were called just after 4 p.m. to the 1700 block of Andrew Street, just north of downtown, on...

WANE-TV

FWPD search pond for missing man in north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department conducted a water rescue Saturday morning in the search for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help to find 81-year-old Steven Clemmer, a man missing from north Fort Wayne. Clemmer is described by police as having short gray hair, brown eyes, weighing 145 lbs and measuring 5’6″. No clothing description was given.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder in May shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Attempted murder charges have been filed in a shooting that happened last week. A probable cause says that a man walked into the Parkview Randallia Hospital, just before 7 p.m., on May 24, 2022, with a gunshot wound to his groin. The victim told officers he was shot in the apartments off of Cold Springs Boulevard.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police arrest driver in suspected hit and run crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a hit-and-run on Interstate 69 ended with a short police chase and an arrest Friday. A man in a Jeep Liberty was involved in some kind of crash near the 302 mile-marker, according to Cpl. Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Then he left the scene.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WANE-TV

Man killed in south side shooting ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old city man shot in the chest this past Saturday night is Fort Wayne’s latest homicide victim. Tyshawn Eaton was broutht into Lutheran’s Downtown Hospital by another person or people shortly after shots were fired in the area of Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue just before midnight Saturday, according to an Allen County Coroner’s release.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Kokomo PD using new tool to get community to help with tips on violent crime

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department, concerned about a recent increase in shootings, is asking the public to join the fight to curb violent crime. "We are realistic enough to understand that no one wants to 'get involved,' but the only other option for a community is to sit back and allow violent crime to happen," said Police Chief Douglas Stout in a statement to 13News.
KOKOMO, IN
95.3 MNC

Police in Goshen looking for person who damaged statue

Police in Goshen are looking for the person who damaged a metal statue worth $160,000. Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, to the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue after getting a call from a woman who reported the damage. The statue is a life-size depiction of...
GOSHEN, IN
#Shooting#Juveniles#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Fwpd
WNDU

Prayer vigil held for 5-year-old killed in accidental shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gather for a prayer vigil Thursday to remember 5-year-old Kyler Jackson who was shot and killed last month. Jackson was shot after an accidental shooting involving a 9-year-old relative in South Bend. He died three days later. Then, nearly two weeks later, Jackson’s mom,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Man Receives 13 Years On Drug And Gun Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison and four years of supervised release. 33-year-old Austin L. Williams, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams came to the attention of law enforcement in July 2021 based on a tip, according to court records. Officers saw multiple people coming and going from Williams’ apartment. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Williams. The buyer also saw a handgun near Williams. In August 2021, Williams pulled a gun during an altercation. Because of a previous felony conviction for burglary, Williams was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
casscountyonline.com

UPDATE: June 1, 2022 Fire at Cass Plaza Apartments

Last Updated on June 3, 2022 by Logansport Fire Department. On Wednesday June 1, 2022 at around 5:38 p.m., Logansport Fire Department was dispatched to 300 Cass Plaza Dr for a structure fire. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a single apartment with room and contents on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to the apartment of origin.
LOGANSPORT, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Fire damages home near downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A home north of downtown Fort Wayne was damaged by fire early Friday. Fort Wayne firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to a home at 1148 High Street, at Franklin Avenue, on a report of a fire. At least three fire engines, including a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WWMTCw

Suspects part of large crime ring lead deputies on chase

GALIEN, Mich. — Liquor, cigarettes, and money were all taken from Oak Dairy convenience store located on Stateline Road in Niles after the front door window was broken into Wednesday. Deputies from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store where the alarm went off. The city...
hot1079fortwayne.com

Fort Wayne police look for suspect in string of robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say they are investigating a string of robberies that began on May 22. Police think the same man is responsible in each case. Police say during each robbery, he was armed with a long-barreled revolver. According to the FWPD, he would not hesitate to point the weapon at cashiers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Early morning fire in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At least three fire departments were at the scene of an early morning house fire. The fire happened off of 6B Road, in between Jarrah and King Roads northeast of Plymouth. Crews believe the house was vacant, and it’s unknown if anyone was inside at...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police investigating New Life Christian Church allegations

The Indiana State Police are now investigating allegations connected to the New Life Christian Church in Warsaw. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement saying that because of a past relationship between the church and the sheriff’s office, the decision was make to contact the state police.
WANE-TV

Vehicle hits 3 parked cars; driver seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was hurt after police said she crashed into three parked cars north of downtown Fort Wayne early Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Northwood Boulevard, just south of East State Boulevard. According to police, the driver –...
FORT WAYNE, IN

