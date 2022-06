Downtown Greenville will be buzzing Saturday as Dairy Day is once again held. Tourism Director Jes Adam said this year will be unique because a car show will be held at the same time, hosted by the Greenville FCI. The city’s farmer’s market will also be up and running. There will be food, vendors, a petting zoo, and more. Dairy Day is 9 AM to 1 PM and the car show will be 9 AM to 4 PM. Dairy Day will be around the square and will stretch down Second Street to the municipal parking lot where the farmer’s market is located.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO