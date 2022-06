WHITLEY CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of part of S.R. 9 south of Columbia City. Starting on or after June 6, NIPSCO crews will be working on a gas main between S.R. 14 and E 500 S. Work is expected to be complete by the end of June. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

COLUMBIA CITY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO