Archer County Sheriff's Report

If you happen to notice this vehicle and the man's description. I would call 911 immediately to let them know you have been pulled over. Looks like we have someone in Texoma pretending to be a cop in the Iowa Park area. It has gotten so bad, that the Iowa Park Police Department has had to issue a statement on their Facebook Page. Apparently folks in the area have been pulled over by this individual and here is the description.

IOWA PARK, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO