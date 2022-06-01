ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer County, TX

Archer County Sheriff's Report

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sheriff’s Office received 225 calls for service this past week. As this report is being...

CBS DFW

Tarrant County Sheriff Deputies arrest Joel Jackson after alleged burglary

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff Deputies arrested Joel Jackson, 31, after he allegedly broke into a business on June 1. It happened in the 14000 block of Highway 377 South. Police said Jackson was hiding nearby as deputies searched the area. He then ran from them, but was eventually caught. Video evidence allegedly showed Jackson forcing a door to the business open, entering the building and taking some items.Jackson was charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

More than 100 lbs of marijuana seized in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men are in the Hardeman County jail after being found with more than 100 pounds of marijuana. According to Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery, Deputy Marlow initiated a traffic stop Tuesday morning. During the traffic stop, a probable cause search resulted in the arrest of two males in possession of […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TX
chickashatoday.com

Child injured in accident west of Elgin

 A personal injury accident west of Elgin in Comanche County was reported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Friday, May 27th at approximately 1:09 pm.  A 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Paula Ackley, 61 of Cyril, Oklahoma was eastbound on a private drive and a juvenile male was darting between vehicles and ran out in front of a parked vehicle directly into the path of the Explorer and was struck by the vehicle. The juvenile male, 2 years of age, residence in Bethany, Oklahoma was transported by Survival Flight to OU Children’s Hospital. Admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
ELGIN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Lawton PD investigating possible homicide

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department is investigating a disturbance that turned into a homicide investigation after a man died. According to Lawton PD Officer Andrew Grubbs, on Tuesday, May 31, police responded to a disturbance in the 2400 block of NW 22nd Street. On scene, officers spoke with the people involved, and one […]
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Fillmore Street standoff suspect booked into jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in jail after a lengthy standoff with Wichita Falls police and SWAT at a home on Fillmore Street Tuesday Morning. It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street where police responded to a welfare check. WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said Raymond […]
102.3 The Bull

Texoma Scumbag is Impersonating a Cop, Be On the Lookout

If you happen to notice this vehicle and the man's description. I would call 911 immediately to let them know you have been pulled over. Looks like we have someone in Texoma pretending to be a cop in the Iowa Park area. It has gotten so bad, that the Iowa Park Police Department has had to issue a statement on their Facebook Page. Apparently folks in the area have been pulled over by this individual and here is the description.
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy that happened Wednesday evening at 23rd Street and Grace Street. Sgt. Charlie Eipper confirmed to our newsroom Thursday morning that a 16-year-old male was taken into police custody just before 1 a.m. on Thursday […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
uktimenews.com

The city’s latest homicide victim aged 15

A 15-year-old is Wichita Falls’ latest homicide victim. Police said the shooting happened at 23rd and Grace streets around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. The unidentified victim was taken to hospital in a private vehicle where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release any suspicious information on Wednesday evening. A...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

No action will be taken on Sheriff McKinney’s absence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There will be no action taken against Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney for missing 90 consecutive days of work. This decision came from Stephens County Commissioners. The commissioners went into executive session this morning and spoke to Sheriff McKinney and the District Attorney’s Office. The board...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD respond to overnight structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 12:51 a.m. on Thursday. Upon their arrival to the scene, located at 28 Vickie Drive, they saw a Rampage 30 foot fifth wheel trailer fully engulfed in flames. Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department said that it took around […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Body found in Iowa Park

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department responded to reports of a body in Iowa Park Tuesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on May 31, 2022, Iowa Park Police Department and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1000 Mary Dr where a body was located in a field. According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
Z94

Will Lawton PD Have The Courage To Face An Active Shooter?

It's been just over a week since the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, TX happened and as details continue to emerge, the overall view keeps getting muddier. One of the most critical aspects of the event is the ever-changing narrative of the timeline and how the police response transpired. Initially,...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Body found in Iowa Park identified as missing man

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found behind an apartment complex in Iowa Park Tuesday morning has been identified. According to officials at the scene, the body was identified as missing 43-year-old Brandon Graham. Graham had been missing for nine days before his body was discovered by a person and their dog. Graham […]
IOWA PARK, TX

