Snap Introduces Dynamic Travel Ads

By David Cohen
AdWeek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnap Inc. Wednesday introduced its first category...

AdWeek

Pinterest Ads Extended to Japan

Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week, July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .
AdWeek

Goodbye FB, Hello Meta on the Nasdaq Exchange

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. At the start of trading June 9, Facebook parent Meta will be listed on the Nasdaq exchange as Meta, replacing FB, which it had...
CNET

Google to Fold Duo Into Meet to Create Single Video-Calling App

Google is folding Duo, a mobile video-calling app, into Meet, its videoconferencing app, creating a single service that will work across all devices, the company said on Wednesday. Duo, released in 2016, is an Android and iOS app that offers end-to-end encrypted video calling on low-bandwidth networks. On the Google...
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Has Bad News About Facebook's New Big Thing

The metaverse is the future, says Facebook, which since late October has called itself Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report. For now, more questions than answers are emerging around this concept, of a virtual world in which we will interact via technological tools, like virtual-reality headsets, powered by technology such as augmented reality.
Android Police

How does Facebook know what I'm thinking about?

While Apple is a clear leader when it comes to user privacy, Google is stepping up its game. The world of targeted ads is one that's intricate and lucrative. It is no secret that Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is at the top of the food chain here. Granted, TickTock is clawing its way up, and its users tend to spend more.
PC Magazine

The Best Secure Messaging Apps for 2022

Mobile chat services have put our friends and families at our fingertips, and group chats have revolutionized the way we socialize, collaborate, and organize. Unfortunately, not all chat services put security as their top priority. For some, however, it's a selling point. The main security concern with messaging services is...
AdWeek

Eva Neveau Appointed First Global CCO at Omnicom Content Arm Eg+ Worldwide

Omnicom's global content and production arm, eg+ Worldwide, has appointed
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Dentsu X, Goodway Group, Known & More

We’re officially halfway done with 2022, and agencies finished up Q2 with another round of exciting updates. Let’s check out who’s forming new partnerships, creating new content and launching new products this week. Denstu X. JCPenney named dentsu X its media agency of record. With the goal...
AdWeek

Discover Long Island Selects Paradise Advertising as its First AOR

Discover Long Island, the official marketing and leadership organization of Long Island, New York, has selected Florida agency Paradise Advertising & Marketing as its first agency of record. Over the next three years Paradise is tasked with providing strategic marketing, destination intelligence, creative development and media buying services to further...
AdWeek

DAOs and What Brands Can Learn from the Rise of Community-Fueled Ownership

Decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, entered
Engadget

Meta adds a new ‘Calls’ tab to Messenger

Meta’s Messenger app has become an incredibly popular way to make free voice and video calls. Now, a new design tweak will make the call button (slightly) easier to find. Meta is adding a dedicated tab for audio and video calls to the function bar at the bottom of the app. The new tab will appear alongside “Chats”, “Stories” and “People”, and open up to a list of the user’s contacts, along with separate buttons for voice and video calls. It’s a subtle change, but likely a move to make Messenger seem more like a messaging and calling app in the style of Whatsapp. Prior to the change, users had to open up a separate chat thread with a friend in order to call them. The new feature allows users to dial friends directly,and may also serve as an introduction to those less familiar with Messenger’s calling features.
INTERNET

