Skin Care

The Anti-Aging Power Of CBD, According To Experts

By Marissa Matozzo
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

Everyone is in search of that one magical ingredient which will reverse aging and remedy every skincare woe. And while there is no topical cure-all to erase wrinkles and fine lines overnight, there are certain ingredients which can counteract aging over time to smooth your skin and enhance your youthful appearance. If you’re looking for a new remedy for your skincare routine, dermatologists recommend looking no further than CBD.

Hydrating Priming Serum

CBD has grown in popularity over the past several years as it has made its way into the beauty industry for hydrating and anti-aging purposes. According to Lynette Cole, Global Education Director and Certified Esthetician for PUR, “CBD works by stimulating the cannabinoid receptors that are naturally present in the skin. When applied topically, CBD has been known to nourish, hydrate and soothe overall skin comfort.” If you’re struggling against wrinkles and other effects of aging on your skin, adding CBD into your beauty routine may be the solution you’ve been looking for. Cole explains that as CBD is rich in nutrients, it can help to smooth the skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Her recommendation? PUR’s Hybrid Priming Serum. The CBD infused serum will also help to protect against environmental stressors, working against further aging in the skin.

PUR Hybrid Primer CBD Hydrating Priming Serum ($36)

Soothing Eye Cream

It’s important to treat your skin’s other issues aside from aging, and proper hydration is vital for keeping your skin vibrant and youthful. Cole suggests applying CBD on your skin day and night, and can be easily integrated into your makeup routine to capitalize on the benefits it may provide your skin. For maximum hydration with a hit of anti-aging, Cole recommends the Hazy Day CBD Soothing Eye Cream. “It’s super hydrating and the applicator allows you to gently massage the formula into the skin to help reduce the appearance of puffiness, dark under eye circles, fine line and wrinkles!”

PUR Hazy Daze CBD Soothing Eye Cream ($39)

Skincare Bundle

A good anti-aging product will work to plump the skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Collagen is also key for maintaining the vitality of your skin, and a study has shown that CBD boosts production in the skin, improving elasticity and firmness. To fight against fine lines and sagging skin, try the Tribe Tokes CBD Collagen Boosting Serum which will not only infuse your skin with collagen, but also land you a hydrated glow.

Tribetokes CBD Anti-Aging Skincare Bundle ($150, down from $190)

One important quality to look out for in any great serum or skincare ingredient is the ability to stimulate cell renewal, Ildi Pekar, skin care expert, celebrity facialist, entrepreneur and CEO of Ildi Pekar Skin Care explains. This is important, Pekar says, in order to "naturally help to slow down the skin’s aging process" and "support collagen production and enhance elasticity." With that said, Pekar's favorite skincare ingredient is "water soluble CBD" as it "penetrates into the skin on a deeper level and promotes rejuvenation, nourishment and cell repair."

Overall, crafting your skincare routine to meet your beauty needs is vital for achieving your skin goals. Fine lines and wrinkles may be frustrating, but incorporating CBD into your beauty routine may help to backtrack on signs of aging and smooth your skin for a glowing appearance without any procedures. If you’ve tried everything and still aren’t seeing the results you’ve been looking for, it may be time to make a change to your skincare lineup with CBD infused products.

Dermatologists Say This Is The Best Serum To Get Rid Of Dark Spots ASAP

The best way to help your skin heal from dark spots, countless experts say, is to have a consistent morning and nightly skincare routine that utilizes products with vitamins linked to brighter complexions. Supporting healthy skin is possible through the right serums, moisturizers and other items, but also through a well-balanced diet, enough water, sleep and exercise. With that said, one serum is a no-brainer when it comes to brighter skin, a radiant glow and necessary for any age group. We checked in with dermatologists Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team to learn more.
These Are The Drinks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Aging Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 29, 2021. Aging skin is a natural part of life, brought about by a loss of collagen, sun damage, and even your diet. Just as the food you eat can have an impact on your body and overall health, determining weight gain or loss, certain foods can also bring about premature aging when consumed regularly, and may be causing your skin to look dull, dry, and even develop fine lines and wrinkles.
How to Treat the Skin Under and Around Your Eyes, According to a Dermatologist

During the height of the pandemic, when Zoom meetings took off, screen time alerts hit double digits, and Botox appointments were few and far between, I began to spend a lot of time looking at my face. Thanks to this period of literal reflection, I found myself hyperfocusing on my eyes, specifically, noticing the dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and crow's-feet surrounding them.
Sun Care Is Skincare: Top Rated Face Sunscreens By Real Users — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Get out your calendar, because there's yet another national holiday to keep track of — but this time, it's an important one. National Sunscreen Day is May 27, which coincidentally falls right next to Memorial Day Weekend this year. Whether you have plans for the holiday weekend that involve soaking up the sun or not, protecting yourself against the sun's harmful UV rays is something to celebrate year round.
The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, "Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men." Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
The Worst Salad Ingredients For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

Salads are a go-to healthy food many people turn to when they're trying to lose weight—and for good reason! They're a great way to load up on veggies, protein, and nutrients. However, adding the wrong ingredients to your salad on a regular basis can detract from all of those healthy toppings and make it difficult to lose weight in the long run. There are several unhealthy, fattening foods you should never put in your salad if you want to slim down.
The One Metabolism-Boosting Drink You Should Have Right After You Wake Up For A Better Day

Let's be real: Not everyone is a morning person. It's no secret that starting your day right is easier than done. In all honesty, we don't always function at 100 percent so there will be times when you need that extra push. It really does take a bit of strength and motivation to get out of bed, prepare breakfast, and face your daily tasks. Don't worry—we can totally relate.
The One Sugary Food You Should Avoid Because It Leads To Bloating

Feeling bloated is definitely an uncomfortable situation to be in. According to an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, it's when "your belly feels full and tight, often due to gas." If this is something you've constantly been struggling with, you are not alone. The Cleveland Clinic notes, "Between 10 percent and 25 percent of otherwise healthy people complain of occasional abdominal bloating. As many as 75 percent describe their symptoms as moderate to severe. About 10 percent say they experience it regularly."
Experts Say This Is The Best Type Of Shampoo To Use If You Want Thicker Hair

Not all shampoos are created equal. While the right fit for your hair can be a total game-changer, the wrong ingredients can be detrimental to your hair and scalp health, which is why it's so important to consider the type of products you're using. If you don't think twice about the bottle you grab in the hair care aisle, it may be time to reconsider—especially if you struggle with fine or thinning hair. For those who are looking for the best way to bring volume and life back to their hair, we're here to help with some expert advice.
Best Red Light Therapy Tools Of 2022: Fight Fine Lines, Acne & More

Whether your social media feed is chock-full of beauty influencers or not, you may have come across people on social media using skin care devices that look practically space-age. Though there are many at-home skin care devices on the market, LED light therapy tools seem to be the most captivating. Before, these LED light therapy tools were typically kept in dermatologists' or estheticians' offices during treatments or facials. Now, just like everything else it seems, they're hitting the mainstream market for at-home use.
The ~Coolest~ June Skin Care Launches, According To A Beauty Editor

Not surprisingly, June's new skin care launches are all about combatting the trials and tribulations we put our skin through in the summer. Yes, rooftop brunches, beach vacations, and pool parties are fabulous ways to spend your time, but it's a fact universally acknowledged that the most scrumptious summer activities put the most strain on your skin. From sun damage to heat rash to dehydration, June's new skin care products are all about resetting, hydrating, and soothing your face and body.
Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

