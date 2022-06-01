The Anti-Aging Power Of CBD, According To Experts

Shutterstock

Everyone is in search of that one magical ingredient which will reverse aging and remedy every skincare woe. And while there is no topical cure-all to erase wrinkles and fine lines overnight, there are certain ingredients which can counteract aging over time to smooth your skin and enhance your youthful appearance. If you’re looking for a new remedy for your skincare routine, dermatologists recommend looking no further than CBD.

Hydrating Priming Serum

CBD has grown in popularity over the past several years as it has made its way into the beauty industry for hydrating and anti-aging purposes. According to Lynette Cole, Global Education Director and Certified Esthetician for PUR, “CBD works by stimulating the cannabinoid receptors that are naturally present in the skin. When applied topically, CBD has been known to nourish, hydrate and soothe overall skin comfort.” If you’re struggling against wrinkles and other effects of aging on your skin, adding CBD into your beauty routine may be the solution you’ve been looking for. Cole explains that as CBD is rich in nutrients, it can help to smooth the skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Her recommendation? PUR’s Hybrid Priming Serum. The CBD infused serum will also help to protect against environmental stressors, working against further aging in the skin.

PUR Hybrid Primer CBD Hydrating Priming Serum ($36)

Soothing Eye Cream

It’s important to treat your skin’s other issues aside from aging, and proper hydration is vital for keeping your skin vibrant and youthful. Cole suggests applying CBD on your skin day and night, and can be easily integrated into your makeup routine to capitalize on the benefits it may provide your skin. For maximum hydration with a hit of anti-aging, Cole recommends the Hazy Day CBD Soothing Eye Cream. “It’s super hydrating and the applicator allows you to gently massage the formula into the skin to help reduce the appearance of puffiness, dark under eye circles, fine line and wrinkles!”

PUR Hazy Daze CBD Soothing Eye Cream ($39)

Skincare Bundle

A good anti-aging product will work to plump the skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Collagen is also key for maintaining the vitality of your skin, and a study has shown that CBD boosts production in the skin, improving elasticity and firmness. To fight against fine lines and sagging skin, try the Tribe Tokes CBD Collagen Boosting Serum which will not only infuse your skin with collagen, but also land you a hydrated glow.

Tribetokes CBD Anti-Aging Skincare Bundle ($150, down from $190)

One important quality to look out for in any great serum or skincare ingredient is the ability to stimulate cell renewal, Ildi Pekar, skin care expert, celebrity facialist, entrepreneur and CEO of Ildi Pekar Skin Care explains. This is important, Pekar says, in order to "naturally help to slow down the skin’s aging process" and "support collagen production and enhance elasticity." With that said, Pekar's favorite skincare ingredient is "water soluble CBD" as it "penetrates into the skin on a deeper level and promotes rejuvenation, nourishment and cell repair."

Overall, crafting your skincare routine to meet your beauty needs is vital for achieving your skin goals. Fine lines and wrinkles may be frustrating, but incorporating CBD into your beauty routine may help to backtrack on signs of aging and smooth your skin for a glowing appearance without any procedures. If you’ve tried everything and still aren’t seeing the results you’ve been looking for, it may be time to make a change to your skincare lineup with CBD infused products.

SheFinds receives commissions for purchases made through the links in this post.