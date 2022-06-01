England v New Zealand: This is a blank canvas, says new captain Ben Stokes

New England captain Ben Stokes hopes to steer the Test side back to winning ways with the promise of a fresh start and a partnership with Brendon McCullum that leaves players feeling “10 feet tall”.Five weeks on from his appointment as England’s 81st men’s skipper, Stokes will lead his country out at Lord’s on Thursday against a New Zealand side who became the inaugural World Test champions on these shores last summer.It will be an emotional occasion, not least because his Christchurch-based mother Deb and brother James have travelled for a family reunion more than a year in the making.But...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO