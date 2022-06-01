ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Dollar Flight Club Can Save You Money on Business Travel

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTyS9_0fwtL2GJ00

Since January 2022, roundtrip flight costs have increased by more than 40 percent with predictions that this trend will continue. For one-time travelers taking a yearly vacation, this is an unfortunate but often manageable cost. For those who travel regularly for work, the rising flight costs is a significant loss.

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription is a service that sends up-to-date flight deals to your inbox and boasts the potential to save up to $2,000 on Business, Premium Economy, and Economy class flight deals. For a limited time, a lifetime subscription with Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ is on sale for $99 (Reg. $1,690).

Forbes writes, “A great paid service is Dollar Flight Club, which boasts an impressive average of $500 saved per ticket,” and the numbers DFC reports lends credence to that. Dollar Flight Club has reported deals as cheap as $330 to fly to Madrid, $129 to Panama, and $175 to get to Cancun. Each deal was for a roundtrip flight in Economy or Premium Economy.

The way Dollar Flight Club works is by constantly scanning for flight deals and sending alerts to your email so you can book wherever you are. Get deals on domestic and international flights along with mistake fares from your home airports. You can also get helpful travel tips from experts.

Along with increased visibility for flight deals, you also get discounts for DFC partners. This includes discounts for Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry, and more. If your work sends you abroad, you’ll be able to study the language or access other helpful region-specific tips that might help your business , save you money, or enhance your experience.

Get quality, curated deals on flights sent to your inbox. For a limited time, you can get Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription for $99 (Reg. $1690).

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Airline Ticket Prices Are Taking Off. Experts Advise Travelers to Book Early

All operations of airlines were shut off during the past 2 years due to the pandemic of COVID-19 worldwide. They faced a huge financial loss due to this problem, as their source of earnings was cut off. All countries have now opened their air routes and allowed airlines to resume their normal functions. So, airlines have decided to make up for their losses now and as a result, they are increasing the airfare for all common passengers.
GAS PRICE
travelnoire.com

Delta Air Lines Will Cut 100 Daily Flights This Summer

Summer travel is in full swing and Delta Air Lines has revealed that 100 daily flights will be cut. The airline reveals on its site, “From July 1 – Aug. 7, we’ll reduce service by approximately 100 daily departures, primarily in markets in the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves.”
WEATHER
Thrillist

You Can Buy Your Spirit Airline Tickets in Monthly Installments Now

Flight tickets are hitting record high prices this summer, and for many of us, that means any fantasies of tropical getaways and bucket-list travel are nixed. This is especially true if you live in a city that saw a higher jump in prices than other places. Fortunately, with a bit of creativity and financial planning, it might still be possible for you to sink your toes into the sand at some far away locale.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Premium Economy#Scanning#Dfc
NBC News

Business travelers face higher prices and packed flights, hotels

Business travel is back. The benefits of being a business traveler are not. After two years of virtual meetings and remote work, “companies are getting back to doing interviews in person, and even conferences and conventions are coming back in full force,” said Nina Herold, the general manager of TripActions, a travel management company. Sales teams are hitting the road, and employees are starting to return to headquarters for team building, recognition events and orientation, she said.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Place
Madrid, Spain
BoardingArea

My First Time As a Passenger With Frontier Airlines — and The Verdict Is…

The itinerary which was the least expensive for me for a trip to Montego Bay in Jamaica a few months ago in order to take advantage of a lodging deal was to fly as a passenger aboard an airplane which was operated by Delta Air Lines for the outbound flight from Atlanta — but the return flight would be with a low-cost carrier known as Frontier Airlines. I had never used Frontier Airlines before; so I was not sure as to what to expect.
LIFESTYLE
PC Magazine

Save Your Money: The 10 Best Places to Download Free Ebooks and Audiobooks

You like to read or listen to books on your ebook reader, tablet, or other device. And maybe you’ve already purchased ebooks from Amazon and other websites. But you can also download and access free books, and from a host of different sites. Such sites as Project Gutenberg, The Internet Archive, Open Library, and Feedbooks host free books. You can also snag freebies from Amazon’s Kindle library and the Nook library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy