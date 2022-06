The Russian wheat aphid, Diuraphis noxia, is a pest of wheat worldwide; however, the last time that Nebraska saw a serious outbreak of this pest was probably in the late 1980s following its introduction into the U.S. in 1986. However, last June there were some producers in Kimball County that had reported heavy infestations of Russian wheat aphid in their fields and some required treatment.

