As a nearby resident and the original owner of the Tavern on Main, I read Clara Harter’s article on its coming rebirth with great interest. I purchased the business from Willie Tiffany in the mid-‘80s with the intent of turning the local bar into a neighborhood tavern with lunch and dinner daily and occasional live music. We tore out the grill at the bar and built a full kitchen in back, opened the front wall to the sidewalk and added an intimate patio in the rear. The Tavern featured 50 different beers from across the globe and the ”Round the World” beer club where adventurous locals received honors – and discounts — for exploring new selections of those international varieties. The operation quickly became known for quality food, friendly staff and affordable prices.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO