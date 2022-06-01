Memorial Day

With a slashed budget limiting services to around 30 percent of pre-pandemic levels, the Santa Monica Public Library continues to operate under challenging conditions, but with the appointment of Erica Cuyugan as Library Director, the system is in adept and experienced hands. Cuyugan is no stranger to the Santa Monica...
Santa Monica High School students staged a walk out on May 3 to protest for stricter gun control laws and show support for the families affected by the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Students marched from campus to City Hall where they held a moment of silent to mourn...
Every June across the United States, communities, institutions and individuals observe Pride Month, dedicated to celebrating LGBTQIA history and culture. Santa Monica has plans to mark this year’s Pride Month with various activities for community members of all ages, all month long. Find a full listing at www.smpride.com/events. Party...
Maintenance of the Pico-Kenter Storm Drain is under the authority of Los Angeles County and County workers are responsible for maintaining the channel from the drain to the ocean. During regular maintenance on Friday, one vehicle became stuck in the wet sand near the waterline. A second vehicle was able to free the first but in the process, the rescuing vehicle itself became stuck. Due to a sharply rising tide, the trapped bulldozer was quickly overwhelmed by water. Safety mechanisms triggered when the vehicle stopped running pushed the shovel to the ground and locked the tracks making towing incredibly difficult.
The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce has announced Santa Monica resident Judy Kruger as their new President and CEO. Kruger has an extensive background in business and most recently served as Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC). “We are thrilled to have Ms....
The Santa Monica College Musical Theatre Workshop will celebrate live theater with performances of “We Got the Beat!” on Friday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 4, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m. Performances will be held in the Main...
TONIGHT! – CELSO SALIM & DARRYL CARRIERE – Would you like to see two LA dudes whomp the hell out of the blues with the best of them? I thought so. Salim plays a mean bottleneck guitar and sings, and Darryl blows the walls down with his harp and does the same with his dangerous scream and growl vocals. Thurs, 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $10.
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Wednesday, May 18 11:12 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a Strongarm robbery at Vons on the 700 block of...
Officials have identified the man who died at Will Rogers State park over the weekend as 53-year-old Los Angeles resident Jay Goldberg. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rustic Canyon Road at about 11:39 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a man down on one of the trails. Two rescuers were lowered into the park where they found Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner said he died of a heart attack.
As graduation festivities approach, SMMUSD Superintendent Ben Drati is sharing a pertinent warning against a potentially deadly form of celebration: fentanyl-laced ecstasy pills. Drati’s message comes on the heels of an announcement from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health that a large amount of ecstasy pills contaminated with...
According to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, LA County COVID metrics are on trend to reach the CDC’s high community transmission level by the end of June, which would trigger the return of an indoor mask mandate. If a community’s seven day case rate is above 200 new cases...
