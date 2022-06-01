Memorial Day

Maintenance of the Pico-Kenter Storm Drain is under the authority of Los Angeles County and County workers are responsible for maintaining the channel from the drain to the ocean. During regular maintenance on Friday, one vehicle became stuck in the wet sand near the waterline. A second vehicle was able to free the first but in the process, the rescuing vehicle itself became stuck. Due to a sharply rising tide, the trapped bulldozer was quickly overwhelmed by water. Safety mechanisms triggered when the vehicle stopped running pushed the shovel to the ground and locked the tracks making towing incredibly difficult.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO