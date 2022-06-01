Elle King Says Dierks Bentley ‘Totally Changed My Career, and Even My Life’

If you graduated from high school in the last 10 years, there's a good chance that Kane Brown, Lee Brice or Morgan Wallen had the most played song on country radio that year. If your high school graduation came in the 1980s, Willie Nelson — or Clint Black — might have been your guy. This isn't as much a list of great country graduation songs (find a really bad example of one of those in 2015) as it is a list of songs that shaped the culture in the year you finished high school. Our research goes back to 1946, which means anyone who is 94 years old or younger will be able to enjoy the nostalgia. Hank Williams, Hank Thompson and Hank Snow dominated in the '40s and '50s. Come to think of it, "I'm Movin' On" could be a fitting wave goodbye to those structured formative years.

