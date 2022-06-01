ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle King Says Dierks Bentley 'Totally Changed My Career, and Even My Life'

By Carena Liptak
 4 days ago
Elle King and Dierks Bentley have become one of country music's best buddy acts, with a musical friendship that started back in 2016 when they put out "Different for Girls." That collaboration landed on Bentley's Black album and was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart....

