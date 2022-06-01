ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IL

Dr. Michael Dreith

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Michael Dreith, 65 of Fairfield passed away at 4:06 PM, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Born on April 28, 1957, in Alton, IL to Lewis Dreith and Mary Etta (Hodge) Spalding, he married Carol Mayfield of Fairfield in July of 2005. Mike was a founding...

Charles Newton

Charles “Charlie” Newton, 83, died at 3:05 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born November 30, 1938 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Virgil and Ruth (Kinamore) Newton. He served as a paratrooper with the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton. Mr. Newton was a CPA beginning his career as an accountant with Scheffel & Company. In 1967 he purchased and co-owned and operated Economy Boat Store, retiring in 1999. He married the former Wayne Anne Carroll on September 9, 1961 in Edwardsville, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne and Bob Cogan of Alton, Stacie and Rob Bertram of Peoria, two sons and daughters-in-law, Sam and Denise Newton of West Lafayette, IN, and Jim and Carla Newton of Rosedale, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary Newton of Edwardsville, Michael Newton of Aurora, CO, Tom Newton of Lebanon, MO, Betsy Meyer of Edwardsville, and Duke Newton of Edwardsville and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Grace Anne Newton and Maggie Bertram, and two brothers, Tim and Jeff Newton. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to The Maggie Bertram Foundation for the Fine Arts, 3720 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria, IL 61615, (maggiebertramfoundation.org), or to Marquette Catholic High School, 219 E. 4th Street, Alton, IL 62002. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Mary Schildman

Mary Ellen Schildman, age 72 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Mary was born on February 11, 1950, in St. Louis, MO, the oldest daughter of the late Robert L. Schildman Sr. and Joan E. (McGrath) Schildman. Mary was a loving sister,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Thomas Reynolds

Thomas Kenneth Reynolds, age 80 of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at his home. Tom was born on October 14, 1941 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Willie Reynolds and Louise Parker. Tom was a loving father, brother,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Gary Nickens

Gary D. Nickens, 78, of Alton, IL passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:24 pm at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 29, 1943 in St. Louis, Mo the son of Dwight and Iona (Wagner) Nickens. On July 4, 2001 Gary married Melanie (Kahney) Pace in Grafton, IL.
ALTON, IL
River Dragons win at home again

FRI - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO) SAT - Alton @ Springfield (IL) River Dragons G.M. Dallas Martz discusses the first couple nights of 2022 baseball at Lloyd Hopkins Field:
ALTON, IL
Robert Dunn

Robert G. Dunn, 57, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:48 a.m. Tues. May 24, 2022 at his home with his loving companion, Cathy Jones, at his side. He was born Sept. 26, 1964 in St. Louis, MO to the late Barbara (Hoy) Converse and Marvin Dunn. He and...
GRANITE CITY, IL
"Dinky" returns to Grafton

Ever heard about the Dinky? Before the Great River Road was constructed, a unique “Railbus” connected Alton and Grafton, with stops in Elsah and Chautauqua. Locals called the Illinois Central Rail Company’s creation the “Dinky.” A replica of the Dinky will be unveiled Saturday morning at ten at the Edward Amburg History Museum in Grafton.
GRAFTON, IL
William Grable

Born September 13, 1931 in Wood River, he was the son of Merrell and Christina (Rau) Grable. A U.S. army veteran, he served as vice-president for Arundale Manufacturing before retiring. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. He loved going out to eat, and supporting various causes.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Mary Twichell

Mary Jane Twichell, 78, of Brighton, passed away in the early morning of June 2, 2022, in Jerseyville. She was born on October 19, 1943, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Mary Z. (Simpson) Cathorall. Prior to retirement, Mary worked as a loan officer and investment...
BRIGHTON, IL
Rodger Kuhn

Rodger Emil Kuhn died June 1, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing Center with his family by his side. Emil was born December 14, 1953 in St. Louis, MO to George and Mary (Teague) Kuhn. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Cindy (Kirn) Kuhn, on May 25, 1985 and she survives. They have one daughter, Ashley (Cody) Affholder and a grandson, Cohen.
BRUSSELS, IL
Salvation Army to merge Madison County operations

The Salvation Army is making changes to its operations in Madison County. The organization announced it will merge its services in Alton and Granite City and become the Madison County Salvation Army as of June 27. Captains Cassy and Sean Grey of the Alton Salvation Army will oversee the new Corps.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Vicky Harbison

Vicky Harbison, 63, passed away at 9:35am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her daughter’s house surrounded by her family. She was born on December 2, 1958, in Wood River, the daughter of the late John and Ruby (Hall) Courtway. She married Al Harbison on August 23, 1985, in Edwardsville, and he survives. Her children include two daughters and sons in law: Carrie and Ken Malarik of Benld, Tammy and Joe Suggs of East Alton, a son: James “Jimmy” Harbison of East Alton, a grandson: Joey Orban of Benld, a sister and brother in law: Debbie and Gene Aber of Gillespie, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
WOOD RIVER, IL
June 1 - summer baseball underway

-0- It's opening night for Alton River Dragons Prospect League baseball tonight at Gordon Moore Park. Alton hosts the Springfield (IL) Lucky Horseshoes at 6:35 pm in the 2022 home opener. The River Dragons are home again tomorrow (THU) night against Cape Catfish from Cape Girardeau, MO. Other Prospect League...
ALTON, IL
James Grant

Born Nov. 6, 1981 in Alton, he was a son of Timothy Wayne and Susie (Fuget) Grant. James enjoyed fishing and spending time with his kids. Survivors include his children, James A. Grant, Jr., Tiffany Grant and Addyn Grant, all of Sorento; a brother, Timothy Wayne Grant, Jr. of Sorento; and his mother, Susie Grant of Cottage Hills.
ALTON, IL
Encounter marks 50 years with upcoming concert

There’s a big event planned for Sunday evening June 5th at Alton’s Liberty Bank Amphitheatre. Encounter Choir is celebrating 50 years of Christian music and worship, with a show called “The Tree of Life.”. Gates open at four, and it should run until about seven. The Blancas...
ALTON, IL
Reimagined library coming to EAWR High School

With the changing ways of delivering instruction to students comes a new-look library at East Alton – Wood River High School. This summer will see work crews completely remodel the existing space into something more reflective of the times. That, according to Superintendent Rob Miller, who tells The Big...
EAST ALTON, IL
Scholar athletes of the year - Explorer, Eagle

The Big-Z and Chris Erwin State Farm has announced its scholar athletes of the year for the 2021-22 school year. Jillian Nelson is the female scholar athlete of the year. The Marquette senior plans on playing soccer next year for Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Concordia Golden Bears are a Division 2 soccer squad.
ALTON, IL
Federal indictment against three St. Louis alderman

The president of the St. Louis Board of Alderman and two members of the board are accused of taking bribes for political favors and land deals. President Lewis Reed, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and recently-resigned alderman John Collins-Muhammad all were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 25th. The indictment was unsealed Thursday, and the men all made their first court appearance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Madison County Board committee recommends lowering food truck fees

Madison County may soon lower its food truck permit fees. The county board’s health department committee voted 4-1 Friday to drop the amount from $375 to $175. The matter now goes to the county board’s finance committee for consideration on June 9th. Then the reduction could be finalized by the full board June 15th.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

