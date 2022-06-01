Dr. Michael Dreith

Charles “Charlie” Newton, 83, died at 3:05 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born November 30, 1938 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Virgil and Ruth (Kinamore) Newton. He served as a paratrooper with the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton. Mr. Newton was a CPA beginning his career as an accountant with Scheffel & Company. In 1967 he purchased and co-owned and operated Economy Boat Store, retiring in 1999. He married the former Wayne Anne Carroll on September 9, 1961 in Edwardsville, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne and Bob Cogan of Alton, Stacie and Rob Bertram of Peoria, two sons and daughters-in-law, Sam and Denise Newton of West Lafayette, IN, and Jim and Carla Newton of Rosedale, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary Newton of Edwardsville, Michael Newton of Aurora, CO, Tom Newton of Lebanon, MO, Betsy Meyer of Edwardsville, and Duke Newton of Edwardsville and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Grace Anne Newton and Maggie Bertram, and two brothers, Tim and Jeff Newton. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to The Maggie Bertram Foundation for the Fine Arts, 3720 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria, IL 61615, (maggiebertramfoundation.org), or to Marquette Catholic High School, 219 E. 4th Street, Alton, IL 62002. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

