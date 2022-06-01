England v New Zealand: This is a blank canvas, says new captain Ben Stokes

Lancashire held their nerve against Northamptonshire to clinch a two-wicket win off the final ball in their Vitality Blast match at Emirates Old Trafford.Needing six to win off the final over, the home side’s chances appeared to have gone when Jimmy Neesham dismissed both Danny Lamb and Tim David.But with three needed off one ball, New Zealander Neesham bowled a wide and then a no-ball to give Lancashire the spoils..@EmiratesOT 𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙨. 😍Nights like these...⚡ #LightningStrikes pic.twitter.com/KK8SgioauW— Lancashire Lightning (@lancscricket) June 3, 2022David’s 26-ball 42, which included three sixes, helped Lancashire to extend their unbeaten start and preserve their 100 per...

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO