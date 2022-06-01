ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England v New Zealand: This is a blank canvas, says new captain Ben Stokes

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland's new Test captain Ben Stokes says "this is a blank...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tim David stars as Lancashire hold nerve in tense finish against Northants

Lancashire held their nerve against Northamptonshire to clinch a two-wicket win off the final ball in their Vitality Blast match at Emirates Old Trafford.Needing six to win off the final over, the home side’s chances appeared to have gone when Jimmy Neesham dismissed both Danny Lamb and Tim David.But with three needed off one ball, New Zealander Neesham bowled a wide and then a no-ball to give Lancashire the spoils..@EmiratesOT 𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙨. 😍Nights like these...⚡ #LightningStrikes pic.twitter.com/KK8SgioauW— Lancashire Lightning (@lancscricket) June 3, 2022David’s 26-ball 42, which included three sixes, helped Lancashire to extend their unbeaten start and preserve their 100 per...
SPORTS
SkySports

Lancashire Oaks: James Fanshawe eyeing Haydock return for Viola after Pinnacle Stakes second last month

A return to Haydock for the Lancashire Oaks could be on the cards for Viola following her fine effort to finish second in the Pinnacle Stakes on Merseyside. James Fanshawe's filly was perhaps an unlucky loser in the Group Three event having been short of room in the closing stages as the daughter of Lope De Vega finished placed behind winner Sea La Rosa for the third time since conquering William Haggas' charge in a Doncaster handicap last summer.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Brendon Mccullum
BBC

Netball Superleague 2022: Loughborough Lightning to face Manchester Thunder in final

Loughborough Lightning will defend their Superleague title against three-time champions Manchester Thunder in Sunday's Grand Final at the Copper Box. Unbeaten Thunder overcame five-time champions Team Bath 64-54 in their semi-final. Lightning's professional 56-44 performance saw off semi-final newcomers London Pulse. Thunder finished first in the table in the regular...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
BBC

French Open: Rafael Nadal through to final after Alexander Zverev fall

Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Rafael Nadal reached the French Open final after his opponent Alexander Zverev needed to be taken off court in a wheelchair following a nasty fall. The third seed...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#New Captain#Test Match Special
Daily Mail

Scotland star Ryan Christie cannot bear watching Ukraine and Wales fight for spot at the World Cup, insisting that the play-off final would be a 'tough watch' after seeing his side crash out

Ryan Christie admits he won’t have the stomach to watch Wales and Ukraine battle it out for a place in the World Cup on Sunday following Scotland’s dismal display at Hampden. Heading into the play-off semi-final on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run, Steve Clarke’s side were...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

State of Origin legend Gorden Tallis reveals the innocent mistake West Indies cricket great Brian Lara made when they shared a car on the way to Andrew Symonds' funeral

West Indies cricket great Brian Lara left a number of former Australian cricketers in stitches when he made a hilarious assumption about NRL legend Gorden Tallis at Andrew Symonds' funeral. By pure coincidence, Lara - who flew 10,000km direct from India to pay his respects in person to Symonds -...
SPORTS
BBC

England v New Zealand: Ben Stokes says 'scars' must be acknowledged

Coverage: Daily highlights on BBC Two and iPlayer. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and clips on the BBC Sport website and app. New Test captain Ben Stokes says England must...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

URC quarter-finals: Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors must overcome odds against favourites

Scotland's two United Rugby Championship sides must overcome the odds to prevent favourites Leinster and Stormers reaching the semi-finals. Leinster not only were losing European Champions Cup finalists but topped the URC table to secure a home tie against eighth-placed Glasgow Warriors. Stormers are also at home to seventh-top Edinburgh...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

England are 'going to attack the second day' against New Zealand at Lord's, vows Matt Potts - as 'over the moon' fast bowler reveals his elation after taking four wickets on Test debut

England's new Test captain Ben Stokes was put through the wringer on a chaotic first day as 17 wickets fell against New Zealand at Lord's. His team reached stumps on 116 for seven, having earlier dismissed the world champions for 132. But Stokes was out for just one in a fast-moving final session, as England collapsed from 59 without loss to bring the tourists back into contention.
SPORTS
BBC

Watch Emma Raducanu in the Nottingham Open on the BBC

Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app. Emma Raducanu starts her preparations for Wimbledon on the grass courts of the Nottingham Open and you can watch it live on the BBC from Monday. Raducanu, the US Open champion, made her WTA...
TENNIS
BBC

Steff Evans: Wales wing signs new contract with Scarlets

Scarlets have announced Wales wing Steff Evans has become the latest player to sign a new contract with the Welsh region. Evans made his Scarlets debut against Zebre in 2014. The 27-year-old is tied seventh in the United Rugby Championship try-scoring records. "I supported the Scarlets when I was young,...
RUGBY
BBC

Olly Adkins: Gloucester prop agrees season-long Cornish Pirates loan

Gloucester prop Olly Adkins will spend all of the 2022-23 season on loan at Championship side Cornish Pirates. The 22-year-old spent the second half of this season on loan at the club, scoring one try in seven matches. The former England Under-20 international played three Premiership Rugby Cup matches for...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy