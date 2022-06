Oh no — you missed Gopher Tortoise Day. You better get them a really good present. The holiday for the keystone species came and went on April 10. Terri Driver, who lives at Banyan Bay Club in the middle of Longboat Key, was the one who got them a card. The “card” for the holiday came in the form of a proclamation from the town recognizing the long residence of Delilah, the Banyan Bay Club gopher tortoise, and the family she’s created. Driver emailed the town about a proclamation for Gopher Tortoise Day, which was signed by Mayor Ken Schneier and town clerk Trish Shinkle. The proclamation recognized the longevity of the gopher tortoise’s life on Longboat Key and the importance of the animal within the ecosystem.

