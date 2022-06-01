Bulkley Richardson Welcomes Five Summer Associates

Sarah Whitehouse has earned the honor of Valedictorian of the Class of 2022. Sarah is Vice President of the National Honor Society and a member of the Spanish Honor Society. She has been a peer tutor and orientation leader for our Wildcat Advisory Group. Sarah is on Suffield High School’s Debate Team and a member of the Class of 2022 Class Council. Within Class Council, Sarah has been the Historian for four years and was Chairman of the Prom Committee. She was chosen as co-captain of the Varsity Field Hockey team and was also co-captain of our Varsity Softball Team. She was chosen All Conference and All State for the field hockey team in 2020 and 2021. She is a leader both on and off the field. She challenges herself with online courses such as a course through Columbia University regarding Globalization and a class on Global Leadership Adventures. Sarah was an intern for the First Selectman’s Office, where she researched aspects of governance and presented reports to the Board of Selectmen. Sarah has volunteered for the Suffield Little League as an assistant coach and pitching clinic instructor and was also the founder and leader of Youth Activity at Kent Memorial Library. She led 20 youth in monthly “escape room” activities to alleviate the effects of COVID-19 restrictions on social-emotional health.

SUFFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO