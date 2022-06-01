ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Bulkley Richardson Welcomes Five Summer Associates

By BusinessWest Staff
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIED — Bulkley Richardson has welcomed five law students to its 2022 Summer Associate Program. The robust program will introduce law students to the inner workings of a law firm, where they will receive mentorship from lawyers ranging from firm leaders and retired judges all the way through the ranks to junior...

UMass Chancellor to Retire in 2023

AMHERST — UMass Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy, under whose leadership the commonwealth’s flagship campus experienced a decade of unprecedented success and momentum, today announced that he will retire at the end of June 2023. Subbaswamy arrived in Amherst in July 2012, and during his tenure the campus has excelled...
AMHERST, MA
Bacon Wilson Announces Additions to Firm

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson, P.C. announced that Attorney Timothy M. Netkovick and Attorney Jennifer R. Sharrow have joined the firm. Netkovick is a member of Bacon Wilson’s Employment Law Practice Group. He is licensed to practice in both Massachusetts and Connecticut and has significant experience in matters including employment and commercial litigation. He has been practicing law for 20 years, having earned his J.D. from Western New England College School of Law in 2002, and a B.S. magna cum laude from American International College in 1999. He was recognized as the School of Law Academic Scholarship Recipient during his time at Western New England, and an All-American Scholar in 1998 at American International. He will be working from Bacon Wilson’s Springfield location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Amherst College picks Emory dean as its next president

Amherst College has named Michael A. Elliot, a dean at Emory University, as its next president. Elliot, an alumnus of Amherst, will succeed Carolyn “Biddy” Martin, who has served as president since 2011 and announced last September she would step down at the end of this academic year. Elliot begins Aug. 1.
AMHERST, MA
SHS Names Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Sarah Whitehouse has earned the honor of Valedictorian of the Class of 2022. Sarah is Vice President of the National Honor Society and a member of the Spanish Honor Society. She has been a peer tutor and orientation leader for our Wildcat Advisory Group. Sarah is on Suffield High School’s Debate Team and a member of the Class of 2022 Class Council. Within Class Council, Sarah has been the Historian for four years and was Chairman of the Prom Committee. She was chosen as co-captain of the Varsity Field Hockey team and was also co-captain of our Varsity Softball Team. She was chosen All Conference and All State for the field hockey team in 2020 and 2021. She is a leader both on and off the field. She challenges herself with online courses such as a course through Columbia University regarding Globalization and a class on Global Leadership Adventures. Sarah was an intern for the First Selectman’s Office, where she researched aspects of governance and presented reports to the Board of Selectmen. Sarah has volunteered for the Suffield Little League as an assistant coach and pitching clinic instructor and was also the founder and leader of Youth Activity at Kent Memorial Library. She led 20 youth in monthly “escape room” activities to alleviate the effects of COVID-19 restrictions on social-emotional health.
SUFFIELD, CT
SHS Welcomes New Principal

The Suffield Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Carrie Apanovitch as principal of Suffield High School. Ms. Apanovitch was selected by the Board of Education to fill the Suffield High School principal vacancy following a thorough and rigorous interview process that began in January. Ms....
SUFFIELD, CT
10 of the best New England seafood restaurants to try this summer

The fact of the matter is that seafood – including fish – does not travel, and the best, most flavorsome seafood dishes will be found near the source: on the coast. There are no finer or fresher fish or seafood restaurants than those found within the proximity of New England’s beautiful coastline, from Connecticut through Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and on up to Maine.
Town by Town: June 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, The United Way of Pioneer Valley saluted a hometown hero Thursday. The organization honored Chirlane McCray, the former first lady of New York City, who is also a Springfield native. The United Way honored McCray during a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
HCC to Stage 75th Commencement Exercises on June 4 

HOLYOKE — Springfield entrepreneur Mychal Connolly will be honored with a distinguished service award on June 4, as Holyoke Community College holds its 75th anniversary commencement exercises at the MassMutual Center. . The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. . HCC will confer associate degrees and certificates to more than 600 graduates...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Attorney Kylie Brown Joins The Royal Law Firm

The Royal Law Firm recently welcomed Attorney Kylie Brown to its team. Brown received her bachelor’s degree from Lasell College and her juris doctor from Western New England University School of Law. She is admitted to practice law in the state of Connecticut. Prior to joining The Royal Law...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield Chamber Slates Annual Meeting

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber will stage its annual meeting celebration on June 15, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sheraton Springfield. The evening, sponsored by Florence Bank with support from Health New England, will honor Evan Plotkin, president, and owner of NAI Samuel D. Plotkin and Associates, as the 2022 Springfield Regional Chamber Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year. The event will also celebrate the chamber’s accomplishments from the year, recognize the 2022 Springfield Leadership Institute graduates, honor outgoing President Nancy Creed, and welcome incoming Chamber President, Diana Szynal. Creed will officially step down from her role as President on June 30 but will remain in a part-time capacity to support Szynal, who will assume the role on July 5.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Nearly 300 readers voted: Here’s the best brewery in Massachusetts

All 76 locations are mapped out. Massachusetts does not run short on local breweries producing excellent craft beers. Whether you’re thinking of sipping a refreshing IPA or a palate-cleansing pilsner, there are many spots to visit across the Commonwealth. And Boston.com readers have a lot to say about where you should pop in and enjoy a cold one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Former Miss Connecticut is Crowned Emcee of Charity Drag Brunch

Tiaras and mascara will abound in Simsbury on Sunday, June 12, 2022 when popular news TV personality and Miss Connecticut 2016 Alyssa Taglia hosts a “Drag Brunch on the Bayou” fundraiser for A Promise to Jordan, a statewide non-profit dedicated to raising awareness for substance use and addiction recovery. The colorful event, which is sponsored by The Imperial Sovereign Court of All Connecticut, an organization that secures equality, liberty and justice and to promote positive morale and pride throughout the community, runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roux Cajun Eatery in downtown Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT

Community Policy