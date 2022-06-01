ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

HCC to Stage 75th Commencement Exercises on June 4 

By BusinessWest Staff
 2 days ago

HOLYOKE — Springfield entrepreneur Mychal Connolly will be honored with a distinguished service award on June 4, as Holyoke Community College holds its 75th anniversary commencement exercises at the MassMutual Center. . The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. . HCC will confer associate degrees and certificates to more than 600...

Springfield Chamber Slates Annual Meeting

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber will stage its annual meeting celebration on June 15, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sheraton Springfield. The evening, sponsored by Florence Bank with support from Health New England, will honor Evan Plotkin, president, and owner of NAI Samuel D. Plotkin and Associates, as the 2022 Springfield Regional Chamber Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year. The event will also celebrate the chamber’s accomplishments from the year, recognize the 2022 Springfield Leadership Institute graduates, honor outgoing President Nancy Creed, and welcome incoming Chamber President, Diana Szynal. Creed will officially step down from her role as President on June 30 but will remain in a part-time capacity to support Szynal, who will assume the role on July 5.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Bacon Wilson Announces Additions to Firm

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson, P.C. announced that Attorney Timothy M. Netkovick and Attorney Jennifer R. Sharrow have joined the firm. Netkovick is a member of Bacon Wilson’s Employment Law Practice Group. He is licensed to practice in both Massachusetts and Connecticut and has significant experience in matters including employment and commercial litigation. He has been practicing law for 20 years, having earned his J.D. from Western New England College School of Law in 2002, and a B.S. magna cum laude from American International College in 1999. He was recognized as the School of Law Academic Scholarship Recipient during his time at Western New England, and an All-American Scholar in 1998 at American International. He will be working from Bacon Wilson’s Springfield location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Amherst College Names New President

AMHERST — The Board of Trustees at Amherst College announced Wednesday that Michael Elliott, a 1992 graduate, has been named the next president of the institution. He will succeed Carolyn ‘Biddy’ Martin, who announced last year that she would retire from the presidency but continue teaching at the college. He is expected to begin work August 1.
AMHERST, MA
Holyoke Y Slates ‘Leaders vs. Future Leaders’ Basketball Game

HOLYOKE — On June 3 at 6 p.m., The Holyoke YMCA will be hosting ‘The Leaders of Holyoke vs. The Future Leaders’ basketball game. This event will bring together the present and future of Holyoke with the hopes of creating bonds that will inspire our youth to continue the amazing work that our current leaders do and in return the youth will bring out the athlete or at least someone who resembles an athlete in our current leaders.
HOLYOKE, MA
Founders of Park Square Realty Celebrate 35th Anniversary

Carolyn Coughlen and Kate Cheever, two of the three founders of Park Square Realty are celebrating 35 years with the company. The two were recognized at the recent Park Square Realty Awards and Recognition Event held at Tucker’s Restaurant in Southwick. They are still actively practicing real estate. Natives...
SOUTHWICK, MA
Attorney Kylie Brown Joins The Royal Law Firm

The Royal Law Firm recently welcomed Attorney Kylie Brown to its team. Brown received her bachelor’s degree from Lasell College and her juris doctor from Western New England University School of Law. She is admitted to practice law in the state of Connecticut. Prior to joining The Royal Law...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

