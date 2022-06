The Danville Otterbots started their 2022 campaign about as good as you want: with a win over the Bluefield Ridge Runners 9-6 at American Legion Field Thursday night. After starter Tyler Judge pitched a scoreless top of the first, Bluefield starter Ryan Voss got off to a really slow start, walking four straight and giving up RBI single to Corbin Lanowitz and an RBI groundout by RJ Johnson Jr. plus a throwing error from Parker Redden put Danville up 4-0.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO