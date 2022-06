The family of a 15-year-old boy found fatally stabbed have spoken of being “held in a nightmare” after the death of their “funny, loving” teenager.Zane Smart died after an incident in the Pendeford area of Wolverhampton on May 27, West Midlands Police said.The force said part of what unfolded was captured on the social media app Snapchat and has appealed for anyone with a copy of the footage to send it to officers.The world keeps turning but for us it has stopped still, we are held in a nightmare from the moment he lost his life to yet more knife...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO