Winter was particularly chilly in Turkey, so one kind woman came up with an amazing solution to help the freezing stray cats – she built a cat ladder that leads into her home. “I made the ladder so the cats can come into my comfortable house,” Sebnem Ilhan told The Dodo. The woman who works as a dentist in the town of Tekirdag came with this solution after spotting homeless cats suffering in the cold, and decided to turn her home into a refuge from winter.

