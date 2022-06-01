ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

2023 CB Braeden Marshall locks in an official visit to Wisconsin

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1h9n_0fwt6uku00

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail as of late, and have now locked in an official visit with one of their top cornerback targets in the 2023 class.

Yesterday, four-star CB Braeden Marshall out of Lake Mary, Florida announced that he would be taking an official visit to Wisconsin from June 9-12.

Per the 247Sports Composite, Marshall is the No. 359 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 38 CB in the country, and the No. 71 player in the state of Florida.

As a junior, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound CB registered 28 tackles and three interceptions in 11 games.

The Florida native also holds offers from North Carolina, Clemson, Nebraska, Pitt, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Iowa State, Miami, Minnesota, Penn State Tennessee, and several others.

Marshall announced his official visit dates to the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: What James Franklin had to say at a football camp in Michigan

Football camp season is upon us, and Penn State head coach James Franklin is once again embracing the opportunity to get out and connect with high school players from around the Big Ten footprint. On Thursday, Franklin attended the Michigan Football Showcase at Ferris State University. He wasn’t the only Big Ten coach in attendance either. Franklin was one of four FBS coaches on hand for the event. The others were Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck, and Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester. Nearly 500 high school football players attended the event. Central Michigan head coach Jim...
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football walk-on DB Jehlen Cannady announces transfer destination

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Jehlen Cannady turned heads at the 2022 spring game. Cannady was disruptive and had tight coverage. He finished the contest with three tackles. After that performance, it was not shocking when the redshirt sophomore elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Jehlen Cannady was able to be higher on the depth chart in spring practice than he would likely be in the fall, when Georgia’s full repertoire of class of 2022 defensive back recruits join the team.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#American Football#College Football#The Wisconsin Badgers#Cb#Penn State Tennessee#Marshallbraeden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer wide receiver taking official visit to Auburn

The Tigers’ receiving room may be getting a much-needed boost. Former LSU Tiger Koy Moore, who entered the Transfer Portal in October of last year, will be taking an official visit to Auburn this weekend according to On3 sports. Chances for Auburn could be looking good, as 247Sports currently has its Transfer Portal Crystal Ball set on Auburn with one prediction.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 2023 prospect includes UNC in his final five

A key target for UNC basketball has listed his top-5 schools and included the Tar Heels in the list. 2023 five-star forwardMatas Buzelis announced his list on Thursday that surely made UNC coaches and fans happy. His list includes UNC, Kentucky, Florida State, Wake Forest and G-League Ignite. Buzelis has exploded on the recruiting scene this spring and continues to be a focal point for many top programs around the country. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class. Buzelis dished on his finalists with On3.com, and made it known that the Tar Heels have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson listed as finalist by top-40 2023 recruit

One day after Clemson hosted official visits for 30 different 2023 recruits, a highly-touted safety has put the Tigers in his final eight. According to On3Recruits, four-star safety Derek Williams has trimmed his list down to Clemson, Miami, LSU, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Out of Westgate High School in New Iberia, La., Williams is 6-foot-2 and weighs 185 pounds. 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 2 safety and No. 38 overall national recruit in the class of 2023. Over the past several days, other four-star recruits have listed Clemson as a finalist, including edge defender Colton Vasek and cornerback Damari Brown. Clemson’s current 2023 class has four verbal commitments: four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, four-star edge David Ojiegbe and three-star cornerback Branden Strozier. BREAKING: The No. 2 Safety in the ‘23 Class, Derek Williams Jr., is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’3 185 Safety from New Iberia, LA is ranked as a Top 25 Player in the nation. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/rqHdLcyMtm pic.twitter.com/0lgz7BaZ3b — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 5, 2022 List Where does Dabo Swinney rank among analyst's 'most powerful' coaches?
NEW IBERIA, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators make top 6 for this huge 5-star offensive tackle

The Gators got some great news on the recruiting front on Saturday — and surprisingly not from the prospects who made their way to Gainesville this weekend. Instead, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 class, 5-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, announced his whittled-down list top six schools in the running for his services on Twitter, with the Orange and Blue making the latest cut.
BRADENTON, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy