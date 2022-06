LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some much needed rainfall across the South Plains this morning and another shot at storms this evening. Heavy rain fell across the area early this morning. Anywhere from half an inch to 2 inches total in the Lubbock area, some heavy rain to the east. That system clearing out early this morning will leave us mostly dry for the rest of the day. Another cool afternoon, though, with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO