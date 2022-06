Greensboro — WLOS - It was a must-win contest for the North Buncombe softball team, facing Eastern Alamance in game two of the NCHSAA 3A state title game. UNC signee Kenna Raye Dark had a no-hitter through the bottom of the 6th, giving the Eagles a 2-1 lead. That's when Karlyn Pickens was able to send a grounder through the left-field side, steal second and then knot the game up on a throwing error. Eastern Alamance scored the winning run on a wild pitch an inning later.

