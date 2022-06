When the original Lexus RX landed in 1998, it was revolutionary, laying out the framework for what we know today as a luxury crossover. The car-based RX looked enough like an SUV while delivering a car-like enough driving experience to convince masses of luxury customers that it, not archaic, body-on-frame behemoths, were the way forward. Of course, today, many trucky, gargantuan SUVs live on—look at the Cadillac Escalade, or even Lexus's own LX600 and GX models—but the RX shoved them to the larger fringes of the market. Today, nearly every compact and midsize luxury SUV follows the RX's template. The all-new 2023 Lexus RX might not be groundbreaking in that kind of generational, buyer-preference-shifting way, but it represents the model's biggest shakeup since Y2K.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO