Denver, CO

AVALANCHE DEFEAT OILERS 8-6 IN CRAZY GAME 1 OF WCF

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 to take Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Cale Makar and Connor McDavid each notched three-point nights, and the offensive fireworks were definitely present. The Avs chased Mike Smith after he allowed 6 goals on 25 shots, but Mikko Koskinen came in...

OILERS' COACH NOT HAPPY WITH LANDESKOG HIT ON YAMAMOTO

Edmonton Oilers' head coach Jay Woodcroft expressed his displeasure with a hit that put one of his players out of Game 2. Gabriel Landeskog threw what appeared to be a high hit on Kailer Yamamoto on a back check through the neutral zone. Let's keep in mind that Landeskog is...
OILERS TO TERMINATE GOALTENDER'S CONTRACT; HEADING BACK TO RUSSIA NEXT SEASON

When their playoff run ends, the Edmonton Oilers will announce that they've terminated the contract of 23-year-old netminder Ilya Konovalov. The Yaroslavl (Russia) native was Edmonton's third round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. After parts of five season in the KHL, Konovalov signed his entry-level contract with the Oilers last spring, but his time in their organization is coming to a close, as mentioned.
ATTENDANCE AT QMJHL GAME IN QC MAKES NHL'S PLAN FOR ARIZONA LOOK SILLY

As if the situation surrounding the Arizona Coyotes' home arena needed more ammunition for people to poke fun at it. A Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff game held in Quebec City Wednesday night drew an attendance of 14,563. That's around three times the spectators that the Coyotes will be able to get per game in 2022-23 while playing at the Arizona State University's Sun Devils arena. People were, of course, quick to jump on that fact.
GLENDALE, AZ
BISSONNETTE PAYS UP ON SPITTIN' CHICLETS BET AND SHAVES HEAD

Spittin' Chiclets, the number one hockey podcast in North America, is known for their personalities, stunts, and fan interactions. Two co-hosts and good buddies, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney made a bet early in the season on their popular podcast. The bet was simple: which Pacific division team would progress further in the playoffs - Whitney's Edmonton Oilers or Bissonnette's Calgary Flames.
CAREY PRICE NAMED RECIPIENT OF 2021-22 BILL MASTERTON MEMORIAL TROPHY

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is the 2021-22 recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. For those who aren't familiar with this award, the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey."
EVANDER KANE GETS MAJOR PENALTY FOR CROSS CHECK ON NAZEM KADRI

It didn't take long for the action to get underway in game three of the Western Conference Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers. Just 38 seconds into the game, Connor McDavid opened the game with a goal. Not quite 30 seconds later, teammate Evander Kane was handed a five minute major for a cross check on Nazem Kadri. Here's the cross check. Kadri went to the back.
DENVER, CO
FRANCOUZ SHOWS HIS APPRECIATION AS FANS CHANT HIS NAME NEAR END OF GAME 3

A great moment for a backup goaltender in the NHL Thursday night. Pavel Francouz of the Colorado Avalanche was the starter for game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers after Darcy Kuemper, who handled the bulk of the work in the regular season and playoffs to that point, was injured in game 1. Francouz had started in three other playoff games for the Avs this season, and had been ok, posting a .899 save percentage. Game 2 was different, though. Francouz stopped all 24 shots he faced from the Oilers' high-powered offense to give his team a 4-0 win and a 2-0 lead in the series. With time winding down in the third, and a stoppage in play, fans at Ball Arena broke out in a "Frankie" chant to show their appreciation for the netminder's perfect game. Francouz acknowledged the crowd with a wave, and then got right back to work.
DENVER, CO
NHL SEEKING 30-YEAR COMMITMENT FROM COYOTES

With the Arizona Coyotes pleading their case for a new arena in Tempe, AZ there is much talk about the team & its future. League Commissioner Gary Bettman expressed his full support for their proposition but has conditions in exchange. The 30-year no-relocation clause would keep the Arizona Coyotes in...
TEMPE, AZ
NHL ANNOUNCES WINNER OF THE 2022 JACK ADAMS AWARD

Each night through the Conference Finals, the National Hockey League is announcing award winners and Thursday night was the Jack Adams Award. The Jack Adams Award is given annually to the NHL coach who is "adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success." This year, the National Hockey...
NHL
FORMER 4TH OVERALL DRAFT PICK RETIRES AT 28

His NHL career never went the way he wanted or the way anyone expected, and now 28-year-old Griffen Reinhart is reportedly hanging up the skates. Reinhart, a defenceman, was drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in 2012. He played just eight games in the NHL before he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers for a first and second round pick. That first-rounder traded to the Isles would end up being Mat Barzal. Reinhart played 29 games with the Edmonton in 2015-16, collecting one assist. That was the end of his NHL career other than one playoff game in 2017. He spent the rest of his time in North America in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, and then the Chicago Wolves after being left exposed by Edmonton in the expansion draft and being picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights. He left the Knights as a free agent, signing with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.
NHL
JARED BEDNAR SPEAKS ON KANE HIT, KADRI'S STATUS POST GAME

Nazem Kadri left Game 3 after a dangerous cross-check from Evander Kane. With Edmonton trailing two (now three) games to zero, Kane seemingly tried to shake up the Avalanche by taking shot at one of their key forwards. He was successful, as he took Kadri out of the game in exchange for a five-minute major that resulted in zero goals. Though, Colorado would emerge victorious. Here is the hit for reference:
DENVER, CO
NICHUSHKIN SCORES TWO GOALS IN 4-2 GAME 3 VICTORY, AVS TAKE 3-0 SERIES LEAD

The Colorado Avalanche won Game 3 by a score of 4-2 taking a commanding 3-0 series lead. Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals powering the Avs to victory, and Pavel Francouz made 27 saves on 29 shots. Mike Smith stopped 39 of 42 shots picking up the loss. Evander Kane received a five-minute major after checking Nazem Kadri from behind and Kadri did not return. Kailer Yamamoto missed tonight's game, and Brad Malone played his first Stanley Cup playoffs game since 2014. Highlights can be seen below.
DENVER, CO
CONNOR MCDAVID THROWS HUGE HIT ON ANDREW COGLIANO (VIDEO)

Remember when John Tortorella said that Connor McDavid needs to change his game if he wants to win? And then he put up his best defensive season to date & hit-sticked Andrew Cogliano in the Western Conference Final? Because I sure do!. Doesn't exactly change the fact that the Avalanche...
NHL
ZACH KASSIAN RIPS BOWEN BYRAM'S HELMET OFF FROM THE BENCH (VIDEO)

Zach Kassian received a minor penalty for interference while Byram received a minor roughing penalty on the play. Which seems a little ridiculous, but that's playoffs, folks:. The Avalanche are having their way with the Oilers, and it seems the frustration is starting to show. Game 3 in Edmonton will be absolutely critical in the makeup of this series.
DENVER, CO
NHL HAS NO INTENTION TO DISCIPLINE LANDESKOG AFTER HIT ON YAMAMOTO

Per Peter Baugh, the NHL has no interest in disciplining Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog for hit hit on EDM F Kailer Yamamoto. This comes after Oilers Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said his player was in a vulnerable position & the hit was high, in his opinion. Here is the hit:
NHL
BLACKHAWKS TESTING THE MARKET ON ALL BUT THREE PLAYERS ON THEIR ROSTER

During the '32 Thoughts' segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Chicago Blackhawks could make some big changes in the off-season. Friedman said that the Blackhawks are testing the market on all their players, except Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Seth Jones, who have...
CHICAGO, IL
RANGERS RELEASE RIDICULOUS PRICES FOR STANLEY CUP FINAL TICKETS

The New York Rangers are up 1-0 in their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they are already getting ready for a possible Stanley Cup Final appearance. According to Bleacher Report Open Ice, Stanley Cup Final tickets at Madison Square Garden could be going for as high as $10,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CONTRACT TALKS BETWEEN PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS & THE WINNIPEG JETS ARE NONEXISTENT

Pending restricted free agent Pierre-Luc Dubois has not had any contract negotiations with the Winnipeg Jets, per Jeff Marek. This would not mark the first time he's had difficult contract negotiations. The star forward infamously demanded a trade from Columbus & made it clear he would not re-sign there. After a lengthy saga, he was subsequently traded to Winnipeg. Neither location is exactly a paradise, so it is unsurprising that he might not be wholly interested in sticking around.
NHL
TOP RUSSIAN DRAFT PROSPECT COMPLETES CANCER TREATMENT, CLEARED TO PLAY

The NHL Entry Draft is nearly upon us. July 7 will see this year's top NHL draft prospects selected by their prospective clubs. It's an exciting part of every summer, especially for fans whose teams failed to make the playoffs. For teams who finished near the bottom, consider it a sweet consolation prize with the potential to be the next Connor McDavid or Cale Makar. However, sometimes it ends up being the Nail Yakupov, which only adds to the anticipation. But more importantly it's a huge accomplishment for these young men who worked their whole lives to earn passage to hockey's highest level. What gets caught up in the minutiae sometimes is that these are just ordinary people with ordinary problems who just so happen to be insane at hockey.
NHL

