MONTREAL CANADIENS OFFICIALLY REMOVE 'INTERIM' TAG FOR ST. LOUIS

markerzone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin St. Louis is no longer the interim head coach of the Montreal Canadiens. The Hockey Hall of Famer has been officially signed to a contract extension for the next three years and becomes the 32nd head coach in the Habs long history. "We are happy to officially appoint...

www.markerzone.com

Yardbarker

New York Rangers Sammy Blais ‘unlikely’ to return

Sammy Blais last played hockey for the New York Rangers on November 14. He was hurt in the third period of a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils by P.K. Subban. On the play, Blais and Subban went to the corner to retrieve a loose puck. The Devils defenseman appeared to stick out his skate causing Blais to go hard into the boards leaving him writhing in pain. Blais needed help off the ice and could not put pressure on his right leg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

ATTENDANCE AT QMJHL GAME IN QC MAKES NHL'S PLAN FOR ARIZONA LOOK SILLY

As if the situation surrounding the Arizona Coyotes' home arena needed more ammunition for people to poke fun at it. A Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff game held in Quebec City Wednesday night drew an attendance of 14,563. That's around three times the spectators that the Coyotes will be able to get per game in 2022-23 while playing at the Arizona State University's Sun Devils arena. People were, of course, quick to jump on that fact.
GLENDALE, AZ
markerzone.com

OILERS' COACH NOT HAPPY WITH LANDESKOG HIT ON YAMAMOTO

Edmonton Oilers' head coach Jay Woodcroft expressed his displeasure with a hit that put one of his players out of Game 2. Gabriel Landeskog threw what appeared to be a high hit on Kailer Yamamoto on a back check through the neutral zone. Let's keep in mind that Landeskog is...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Rangers blowout Bolts to open series

The NHL Playoffs saw a dominant performance by the New York Rangers to open the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. Before the puck dropped two narratives had formed. For the Tampa Bay Lightning it was about rest versus rust and for the Rangers it was about having to face a number one goalie for the first time this postseason.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Jeff Gorton
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Martin St. Louis
markerzone.com

CONNOR MCDAVID THROWS HUGE HIT ON ANDREW COGLIANO (VIDEO)

Remember when John Tortorella said that Connor McDavid needs to change his game if he wants to win? And then he put up his best defensive season to date & hit-sticked Andrew Cogliano in the Western Conference Final? Because I sure do!. Doesn't exactly change the fact that the Avalanche...
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES WINNER OF THE 2022 JACK ADAMS AWARD

Each night through the Conference Finals, the National Hockey League is announcing award winners and Thursday night was the Jack Adams Award. The Jack Adams Award is given annually to the NHL coach who is "adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success." This year, the National Hockey...
NHL
markerzone.com

TWO CANADIAN PLAYERS RETURNING TO THE KHL: 'WE ARE NOT AFRAID'

Two Canadian hockey players who participated in the KHL last season have posted a photo indicating they plan to return to the league and are "not afraid". The photo and caption were posted on the Instagram account of Aljosa Pilko, who is the agent for both Brendan Leipsic and Philippe Maillet. Both have played in the NHL for the Washington Capitals (Maillet got just two games), and both were teammates with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2021-22, making it all the way to the Gagarin Cup Final and game seven before losing to CSKA Moscow. Here is the photo. The caption translates to "We are not afraid. And we're coming back."
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Avalanche, Hurricanes, Blues, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Martin St. Louis has signed on to be the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens. What took so long and why this particular deal? Meanwhile, Darcy Kumper suffered an injury in Game 1 for the Colorado Avalanche. How much time will he miss?. Vincent...
NHL
markerzone.com

CAREY PRICE NAMED RECIPIENT OF 2021-22 BILL MASTERTON MEMORIAL TROPHY

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is the 2021-22 recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. For those who aren't familiar with this award, the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey."
NHL
ESPN

Wright, Slafkovsky vie to become No. 1 pick in NHL draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. --  Shane Wright landed a steak dinner with the Montreal Canadiens at the NHL's pre-draft combine this week. Juraj Slafkovsky brought the sizzle. Whatever attributes separate the two players considered to be the top-ranked prospects, a lack of self-confidence isnt among them. Im competitive. I always want...
NHL
markerzone.com

DEAN KUKAN OFFICIALLY LEAVES THE NHL, SIGNS LONG-TERM DEAL IN SWITZERLAND

Last month while at the World Championship in Finland, pending UFA defenceman Dean Kukan told Fernando Lavezzo of Corriere del Ticino that he wouldn't be returning to the Columbus Blue Jackets and would be signing in Switzerland. On Wednesday, Kukan agreed to terms on a five-year contract with National League...
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

FRANCOUZ SHOWS HIS APPRECIATION AS FANS CHANT HIS NAME NEAR END OF GAME 3

A great moment for a backup goaltender in the NHL Thursday night. Pavel Francouz of the Colorado Avalanche was the starter for game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers after Darcy Kuemper, who handled the bulk of the work in the regular season and playoffs to that point, was injured in game 1. Francouz had started in three other playoff games for the Avs this season, and had been ok, posting a .899 save percentage. Game 2 was different, though. Francouz stopped all 24 shots he faced from the Oilers' high-powered offense to give his team a 4-0 win and a 2-0 lead in the series. With time winding down in the third, and a stoppage in play, fans at Ball Arena broke out in a "Frankie" chant to show their appreciation for the netminder's perfect game. Francouz acknowledged the crowd with a wave, and then got right back to work.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Penguins Mike Sullivan Finished Eighth in Jack Adams Voting

With the Stanley Cup Playoffs inching closer to their conclusion, the results for the NHL Awards have started to trickle out. The Jack Adams Award, given to the league’s best coach as voted on by the NHL Broadcaster’s Association, has been awarded to Calgary Flames bench boss Daryl Sutter. Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan finished eighth in voting with two first-place votes and three second-place votes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

BRUINS ANNOUNCE A TRIO OF DEFENCEMAN UNDERWENT SURGERIES ON FRIDAY

The Boston Bruins announced that defencemen Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Mike Reilly all underwent different surgeries on Friday and their recovery time vary. Mike Reilly had surgery to repair his right ankle tendon and to remove bone fragments. The Bruins say Reilly will be out for three months. As...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Montreal Canadiens make Martin St. Louis head coach with 3-year extension

When the Montreal Canadiens hired Martin St. Louis to replace Dominique Ducharme, they did so by giving him the interim tag. As soon as he took over, things starting changing for the better and talk shifted quickly to make him the permanent head coach. However, St. Louis wanted to focus...
NHL
markerzone.com

BLUES SIGN DEFENCEMAN CALLE ROSEN TO MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT

The St. Louis Blues announced on Wednesday that they've signed pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Calle Rosen to a two-year, two-way contract. According to CapFriendly, Rosen's contract will see him earn $1.525 million ($762,500 AAV). Rosen, 28, was placed on waivers last weekend in order to assign him to the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

THE ODDS OF JACK CAMPBELL RETURNING TO TORONTO ARE NEXT TO ZERO

Per the 32 Thoughts blog by Elliotte Friedman, all is quiet on the Campbell / Toronto front. Friedman writes that at least one source has reported that the two sides were so far apart that talks are no longer relevant. He said that there hasn't been any dialogue for months.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL HAS NO INTENTION TO DISCIPLINE LANDESKOG AFTER HIT ON YAMAMOTO

Per Peter Baugh, the NHL has no interest in disciplining Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog for hit hit on EDM F Kailer Yamamoto. This comes after Oilers Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said his player was in a vulnerable position & the hit was high, in his opinion. Here is the hit:
NHL

