MONTREAL CANADIENS OFFICIALLY REMOVE 'INTERIM' TAG FOR ST. LOUIS

A great moment for a backup goaltender in the NHL Thursday night. Pavel Francouz of the Colorado Avalanche was the starter for game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers after Darcy Kuemper, who handled the bulk of the work in the regular season and playoffs to that point, was injured in game 1. Francouz had started in three other playoff games for the Avs this season, and had been ok, posting a .899 save percentage. Game 2 was different, though. Francouz stopped all 24 shots he faced from the Oilers' high-powered offense to give his team a 4-0 win and a 2-0 lead in the series. With time winding down in the third, and a stoppage in play, fans at Ball Arena broke out in a "Frankie" chant to show their appreciation for the netminder's perfect game. Francouz acknowledged the crowd with a wave, and then got right back to work.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO