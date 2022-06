The Las Vegas Raiders enter the summer with more talent at wideout than they’ve seen in years. For the entirety of Derek Carr’s tenure, apologists lamented the lack of receiver help. Now, in all honesty, Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper weren’t anything to sneeze at. However, through free agency losses and poor personal decisions, the Las Vegas Raiders searched for a corps that matched the talent of their quarterback. After searching, Carr’s receivers will present him with targets on all three levels of the field.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO