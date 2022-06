The family of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III won't donate his brain toward research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy. "He was real specific in his will that he didn’t want that," Marion Barber II said of his son, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. "We are going to respect that. But in the condition his body was in, according to the examiner, that probably would have been a moot point because of the decomposition."

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO