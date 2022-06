The Green Bay Packers 2022 training camp starts next month. All eyes will certainly be fixed on the progression of the current wide receiver group. I have mentioned before that no receiver is going to have the type of production that Davante Adams consistently had in his tenure with the Packers. It is just not going to happen. Green Bay has put a lot of effort into revamping this group in the offseason, and the credit needs to be given to the front office. The biggest question mark is still finding the number one option for Aaron Rodgers. Arguments can be made for Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins. I do believe there will be so much balance that a number one receiver will not be established. Let’s take an early look at projections and how I think the wide receiver group will perform:

