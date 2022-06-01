Mars Boys Lacrosse rolls on in PIAA First Round

–The Seneca Valley Softball team defeated North Allegheny 9-5 in the Class 6A title game. Maddie Gross and Lexie Hames both had home runs in the game, as the Raiders took their first WPIAL championship since 1999. Hames also pitched a complete game with six strikeouts. The state tournament is up next.
Friday marks the last day of school and graduation at the South Butler County School District. Students will only have a half-day of class at both the secondary and elementary levels. It comes at a time that Knoch High School is dealing with an uptick in COVID cases—with 13 cases...
Car enthusiasts as well as those looking for family fun are invited to visit the Slippery Rock area this weekend for a free event. The Butler County Family YMCA and the Butler Rodfathers are hosting the Wheels of Steel Car Cruise Sunday at ARMCO Park from noon to 4 p.m.
Damage was fairly limited after some stormy weather hit the area last night. According to First Energy, just over 40 homes are without power this morning in Butler County. The winds began to pick up around 7 p.m. followed by some heavy rain at times throughout the evening. The Butler...
It may be tough to keep up with the ongoing legal battle in the fight to count undated ballots in the Republican race for Senate. Now, a Commonwealth Court is requiring counties to count those ballots, but they also must be kept separated from the final total. This is a...
Butler Township road crews say that Litman Road will be shut down for a couple of days due to work beginning tomorrow. The closure runs from June 3rd-8th to allow crews to replace two storm water pipes. Litman Road will be shutdown in between Green Acre and Litman Grove apartments....
A crash in Penn Township caused traffic delays Thursday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident on Route 8 South at the intersection with Airport Road. Crews from Penn Township were among those responding to find two vehicles with front...
At least two people were injured Wednesday afternoon when an ATV overturned in Penn Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 5 p.m. for the incident in the 400 block of Three Degree Road. Crews from Penn Township and Butler Ambulance were among those responding...
A Karns City man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly led crashed into a police car. 20-year-old Dalton McGrady was seen speeding out of the Sheetz convenience store on Route 8 in Center Township just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. McGrady was driving over 100 miles per hour...
We’ve learned more information about a two vehicle crash Wednesday that delayed traffic in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 36-year-old Nathan Geibel of Lyndora was driving north on Whitestown Road at the intersection with Evans City Road around 8 a.m. when he was hit by another car. Police say...
A threat that resulted in the closure of the Butler County Community College main campus Friday morning has been deemed not credible. A news release stated that several BC3 employees received a threat by email Friday morning and college officials initiated an emergency response. Law enforcement authorities determined that the...
A free public health clinic will be making a stop tomorrow in downtown Butler. The organization Put People First, will be at Diamond Park from noon to 2 p.m. conducting blood pressure screenings and offering assistance with signing up for benefits like SNAP and Medicaid. The group says their goal...
Butler Township Police are warning of a scam circulating the area. They say one resident called police after they received a text message from an unknown number asking for additional money to deliver a package which was not labeled properly. Police say the U.S. Postal Service does not send text...
As the recount for the Pennsylvania Republican Senate race continues, a new ruling by a Supreme Court justice will impact how the state counts undated ballots. These were ballots sent by mail, but did not include a handwritten date on the envelope. A new ruling by Justice Samuel Alito issued this week now pauses the counting of those undated ballots.
