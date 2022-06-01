3 Beauty Hacks Women in Shreveport-Bossier are Raving About Now

Earlier this week Erin reported about a huge recall by the JM Smucker Company, the makers of Jif peanut butter. My first reaction was "probably not here". When I looked up information about the recall, there was a map showing states involved, and Louisiana wasn't even on the map. We had just purchased one of those large two-packs of Jif from Sam's locally. But after the report of a salmonella outbreak related to Jif, even my wife 'encouraged' me to check our lot numbers. I found out our jars did fall under the recalled batch. The Food and Drug Administration says the recalled peanut butter has the codes 1274425 – 2140425. You will find the lot codes next to the “best-if-used-by” date.
