ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

3 Beauty Hacks Women in Shreveport-Bossier are Raving About Now

By Bristol
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a woman in my 40s, I'm just now realizing I should have been taking better care of myself way earlier in life. However, there are some great products out there that women in Shreveport-Bossier swear by and I'm here to share their secrets!. While I was taking a...

710keel.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Forget Buc-ee’s, Louisiana’s Best Gas Station is Just 1 Hour Away

There's been a lot of talk about the super-truck stops known as Buc-ee's. Sure, it's a great place to stop and spend some time (and a lot of money) on a road trip IF you happened to be travelling through a state that is blessed enough to have one. Unfortunately, Louisiana is not one of those states. But, do we really need an oversized beaver and his big wall of jerky? No - we have something much better.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Named One of 2022’s Worst Cities to Raise a Family In

If you're raising a family, the experts at WalletHub.com say that Shreveport, LA is one of the worst cities in the country for families. It's no secret that Shreveport has a bad reputation for crime, but WalletHub.com says it's also one of the worst places in the country to try and raise a family. In fact, according to WalletHub.com's research, Shreveport ranks 175th overall out of the 182 cities in the study.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Lifestyle
City
Bossier City, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Artwalk Returns To Downtown Shreveport This Friday

There are a lot of things I love about Shreveport. It's my hometown... I was born here and I've lived here my entire life, so far. My wife and I love to participate in the many activities we have available in Shreveport. We attended the Revel back when we were dating, and still love it to this day. We love getting up on summer Saturday mornings and going down to the Shreveport Farmer's Market and having breakfast and picking up fresh fruit and vegetables. And of course, we always have a great time at Mudbug Madness.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport School Banning Hoodies and Crocs

A Shreveport Middle School is making a dress code change with the school year that begins in August. KEEL News has learned Youree Drive Middle School will be banning students from wearing hoodies and Crocs on the campus. We asked school leaders why this change is being made and got the following response:
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Carjacking Leads to Chase and Arrests in Bossier

Three people are behind bars this morning after a lengthy chase and manhunt in south Bossier City. Police caught up with 2 men and a woman who were on the run from officers. Several agencies joined BCPD in the hunt including Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Bossier Deputies. K-9 officers and drones were used in the search for the suspects.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

3 Wounded in Downtown Shreveport Shooting

Violence in downtown Shreveport to kick off Saturday. Three people were shot when someone opened fire early Saturday morning. This shooting happened at about 5:30am near the corner of Travis and Spring Street. Detectives believe some folks got into a verbal altercation and things escalated quickly. One person pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the parking lot on the northeast corner of that intersection.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Spa#Botox#Miller Pharmacal Group
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Federation of Teachers Opposes Arming Teachers

A recent amendment to HB37 would allow for teachers to be armed in the classroom. The Louisiana Federation of Teachers has issued a statement opposing this latest amendment. Louisiana teachers are already over-worked and underpaid; constantly taking on additional responsibilities and duties without receiving the respect and appreciation they deserve. We can not expect our teachers to fix all of society's problems.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Greenwood, Louisiana Cops Go Green With Brand-New Hybrid Cruisers

The Greenwood Police Department has gone high-tech! As of now, the department has 2 new, (and very fancy, in my humble opinion) hybrid patrol cars. According to a report from the ArkLaTex Homepage, the department actually added the first hybrid vehicle back in January of last year. They have been so impressed with the vehicle's performance, they just added a brand new hybrid interceptor to the fleet.
GREENWOOD, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Bar Needs Help Catching a Thief (VIDEO)

A not-so-slick thief has been caught on camera stealing a bag of cash from a local bar. The man can be seen hovering around a window outside of Ernie's Bar in Shreveport. After scanning the small area around him for a couple of seconds, the man can be seen taking the bag of money and walking away.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
News Radio 710 KEEL

How’d He Do? Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Addresses 1st Term

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has officially launched his campaign for re-election. He points to efforts he's made to move our city forward. But he says he does hear from people who says he has been a disappointment. But he counters that by saying he's been forced to lead our city through 3 crises. He says we had the pandemic, the economic crisis that followed, and the civil unrest and demonstrations in our streets.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

I-20 West In Shreveport To Be Closed About 10 Days

While it won't make the traffic congestion any easier to tolerate, we can't say that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development didn't warn us this was coming. If you recall, earlier this month, work began on the US 80/LA 526 (Bert Kouns Industrial Loop) overpass that was damaged, and at that time, they told us the day was coming that this stretch of I-20 West in the Shreveport area would need to be closed while the work was completed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Deputy Receives Recognition From State Attorney General

On April 4th around noon, Airline High School bookkeeper Sheila Rivers was in the school kitchen area of the administrative hallway and began choking and signaling for help. Airline High School Resource officer Deputy Matthew Reger noticed her distress and administered the Heimlich maneuver. After several attempts of the maneuver, the obstruction blocking Mrs. Rivers' airway was dislodged, saving her life.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Recalled Jif Peanut Butter Found In Shreveport

Earlier this week Erin reported about a huge recall by the JM Smucker Company, the makers of Jif peanut butter. My first reaction was "probably not here". When I looked up information about the recall, there was a map showing states involved, and Louisiana wasn't even on the map. We had just purchased one of those large two-packs of Jif from Sam's locally. But after the report of a salmonella outbreak related to Jif, even my wife 'encouraged' me to check our lot numbers. I found out our jars did fall under the recalled batch. The Food and Drug Administration says the recalled peanut butter has the codes 1274425 – 2140425. You will find the lot codes next to the “best-if-used-by” date.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy