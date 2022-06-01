3 Beauty Hacks Women in Shreveport-Bossier are Raving About Now

There are a lot of things I love about Shreveport. It's my hometown... I was born here and I've lived here my entire life, so far. My wife and I love to participate in the many activities we have available in Shreveport. We attended the Revel back when we were dating, and still love it to this day. We love getting up on summer Saturday mornings and going down to the Shreveport Farmer's Market and having breakfast and picking up fresh fruit and vegetables. And of course, we always have a great time at Mudbug Madness.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO