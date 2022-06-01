ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Joseph McCreary, 53; incomplete

carolinacoastonline.com
 2 days ago

Joseph McCreary, 53, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, May...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

carolinacoastonline.com

Michael Relyea, 79; incomplete

Rev. Michael J. Relyea, 79, of Beaufort, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tammy Wright, 61; service June 6

Tammy Jewel Wright, 61, of Otway, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at ECU Medical Center of Greenville. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Vergie Mae Cemetery in Harkers Island with Pastor Dell Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday at Harker Island Pentecostal Holiness Church of Harkers Island.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Christopher Robinson, 56; service June 7

Christopher M. Robinson, 56, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 7th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph Purifoy, 37; incomplete

Joseph E. Purifoy, 37, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Beaufort, NC
Beaufort, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph McCreary, 52; service June 7

Joseph E. McCreary, 53, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at UNC Hospital at Chapel Hill. Joe was a dedicated and beloved Middle School Band Director in the Carteret County School system for 30 years. He joined Ann Street United Methodist Church in 1993 and became the Director of Music in 1999. Following his retirement from teaching, he took up bartending to fill his time and continue serving the community he loved. Until his illness, he found a passion in creating signature cocktails at 34 Degrees North Restaurant in Beaufort.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Frederick Rowe Jr., 80; incomplete

Staff Sgt. Frederick C. Rowe Jr., USMC, Retired, 80, of Newport, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Timothy Holland, 60; service June 5

Timothy “Timmy” Holland, 60, of Beaufort, died Monday, May 29, 2022, at home. A celebration of Timmy‘s life, A Simple Man, will be held Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 PM at his Favorite Place, North River Shore, 286 Piver Rd, Beaufort, NC. Timmy, a lifetime resident...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

George Mason, 58; service June 6

George Mason, 58, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. George Daniel Mason was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, April 22, 1964, to the late Herb and Donna (Lewis) Mason. Danny transitioned to a better place after battling progressive health issues May 31, 2022.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
#Unc Chapel Hill
carolinacoastonline.com

Shawn Justice, 57; incomplete

Shawn Justice, 57, of Morehead City, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 1, 2 & 3

Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort passed away on June 1, 2022 at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. RANDY NORRIS LOVETTE, Atlantic Beach.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Elizabeth Hamilton, 87; service June 11

Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort, passed away on June 1, 2022, at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. She was always quick to deliver care whenever needed to strangers, friends, family and animals. After retiring from Southeastern, she enjoyed volunteering at Repeat Performance in Lumberton.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Georgia Bell, 87; service held

Georgia Robinson Bell, 87, of Newport, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at home. Georgia was born in Morehead City, NC to Milton and Armecia Robinson on April 2, 1935. A funeral service was held held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Chaplain Patrick Whaley officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jannie Dooley, 53; service later

Jannie Dooley, 53, of Havelock, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Onslow Co. couple arrested on fraud charges

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County couple that was wanted in Carteret County and Florida has been arrested and charged in a fraud investigation. Carteret County Deputies arrested Eric Brough Kane, 46, and Darlene Marine Valentine, 47, of Jacksonville on June 2 following a fraud investigation. Officials investigating the case said the couple […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jason Martindale, 40; service later

Jason Hunter Martindale, 40, of Havelock, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his home. His service will be planned by the family at a later date. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Child charged in school threat at Bethel Elementary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a juvenile for their role in a threat that was investigated at Bethel Elementary School on May 26. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the child, who was not identified, was charged with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence […]
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Court Docket - June 1

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 AJAEB,NICOLE,MICHELLE SCHOOL ATTENDANCE LAW VIOL REYNOLDS,LE 21CR 052960. 2 ALCARAZ,JOSE,ALBERT ASSAULT AND BATTERY BURTON,M 22CR 050720. 3 ALEMANCHAVEZ,RUBY,ISEL SPEEDING 080/55 CASNER,S,M 19CR 702295. DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV CASNER,S,M 19CR 702295. 4 BAUGH,DONALD,SCOTT BEG, SOLICIT, OR ASK WITHOUT W JONES,J 22CR 701475.
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announces five arrests on drug charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on its Facebook page of the arrest of five people on drug-related charges. Mary Louise Lilly, 67, of Winterville, John Hopkins Jr. 38, of Greenville, Sylvester Ray Wiggins Jr., 33, of Greenville, Byron Terrell Edwards, 58, of Ayden, and Nikki Shontae Barnes, 39, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community College president’s list

Carteret Community College recently announced those named to the president’s list and vice president’s list for the 2022 spring semester. The president’s list is composed of students who completed a minimum of 12 credit hours (nine for the summer semester) and did not receive any grade below an “A.”
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

