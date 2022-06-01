Joseph McCreary, 53; incomplete

Joseph E. McCreary, 53, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at UNC Hospital at Chapel Hill. Joe was a dedicated and beloved Middle School Band Director in the Carteret County School system for 30 years. He joined Ann Street United Methodist Church in 1993 and became the Director of Music in 1999. Following his retirement from teaching, he took up bartending to fill his time and continue serving the community he loved. Until his illness, he found a passion in creating signature cocktails at 34 Degrees North Restaurant in Beaufort.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO