(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a single vehicle fatal traffic crash that took place at 6:30 this past Tuesday morning in Fayette County. The Illinois State Police report 35 year old Ryan A. Tune from Patoka was traveling south on a county road, northwest of Patoka, when his side-by-side ATV struck a deer in the roadway, causing the ATV to leave the road and crash. Tune was ejected from the ATV and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Emergency personnel from Fayette and Marion Counties assisted the State Police at the accident site.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO