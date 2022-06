(OLNEY) A retired U.S. Army Colonel is walking across America raising funds for Pancreatic Cancer Research, for the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, and for Operation Resiliency. Walking an average of between 15 and 20 miles per day, Kenny Mintz of Pennsylvania began his mission by leaving Washington, D.C. on April 1st, and is spending his 52nd day on this Friday walking through rural Richland and Clay Counties. With plans to cross Wilcox Bridge later today and move up to start walking along U.S. Route 50 at Clay City, the Retired Colonel Mintz plans to end his seven month journey in California by mid-October. To learn more about the trip or on how you can help out with a donation, go to the Kenny Walks Across America page on Facebook or go online to www.kennywalksacrossamerica.com.

