Tar Heel fans like to quip that UNC can stand for the University of National Championships, as North Carolina is synonymous with athletic excellence across the spectrum of sports. The Heels have won 47 national championships, spread across seven different programs. Many schools would like to have just one. But with so much top quality across programs and throughout history, what does it take to be considered the best coach at Carolina, regardless of sport?

TAR HEEL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO